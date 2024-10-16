Phaedra Parks breaks down after her routine as 'DWTS' star reaches out to her life guide

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: During 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33's 'Dedication Night' episode, Phaedra Parks—best known for her appearance on Bravo's show 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'—found herself overwhelmed by emotion. The latest episode of the popular dance show showcased numerous heartfelt tributes and personal stories.

On Tuesday, October 15, Phaedra and her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy graced the ABC stage with a Rumba performance to "Because You Loved Me," the iconic song by Céline Dion. This performance was particularly memorable for Phaedra, as it served as a tribute to her mother, Regina Bell. Soon after finishing her performance, the former Bravo housewife high-fived her mother who was seated in the studio audience. Speaking about her mother Regina, Phaedra said, "I owe her everything." Afterward, the reality TV star broke down in tears during a conversation with co-host Julianne Hough, expressing just how much her mother means to her. "I wouldn't be the woman I am if it wasn't for her. She has sacrificed for me to do all these wonderful things," she said.

'RHOA' alum Phaedra Parks enhances her dance skills on 'DWTS' Season 33

During the previous episode of 'DWTS' Season 33, titled 'Metal Night', Phaedra Parks was unhappy with her low scores. At that moment, she told her partner Val, "There was no way we deserved a 5." However, it appears that the alum from 'The Traitors' is putting in endless effort to master the various dance routines. Her Rumba performance highlighted her growth as she allowed her body to move freely on the dance floor.

By the end of their dance routine, Phaedra and her partner Val received a score of 8 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and guest judge Mark Ballas. We must say that Phaedra continues to improve her dance skills with every performance.

Who was eliminated on 'DWTS' Season 33 Episode 5?

Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader and her professional dance partner Gleb Savchenko's journey on 'Dancing With The Stars' has come to an end. The pair faced elimination on the most recent episode of 'DWTS' Season 33.

During Tuesday's episode, which aired on October 15, Brooks and Gleb showcased a Salsa routine set to the energetic track 'Mi Gente' by renowned musicians J Balvin and Willy Williams. They received a score of 32 out of 40. However, despite their hard work and dedication, they were unable to meet the expectations of the judges and fans, which marked the end of their journey on the show.

