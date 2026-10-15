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Why did Malaine leave ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11? Contestant explains exit after Cam’s decision

After her strongest connection wanted to pursue someone else, Malaine Thorpe left the experiment.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 29 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Malaine (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Malaine (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

The recently released episodes of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 have caused chaos among some participants from the start. During the social experiment’s first phase, where participants go on blind dates, it got dramatic as multiple contestants left. One of them was Malaine Thorpe. The 33-year-old senior portfolio analyst found herself in a complicated situation involving Wilson Monteiro and Cam Halloran.

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A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Cam (Image Source: Netflix)

On the Netflix show, Malaine also opened up about her cancer diagnosis and mentioned, “It doesn’t define who I am, but it’s a really significant part of my story as well.” In Episode 1 of the social experiment, Malaine connected with Cam over their love for Afrobeats. Soon, she also learned that, similar to her, Cam’s mother was also a cancer survivor. Later, in the next episode, she found Wilson to be a potential connection after the two bonded over their love for Dunkin. Sharing her thoughts on her connections, she noted, “Cam is more fun. He’s easy to talk to. I think that’s a good potential husband. And then, Wilson and I have a lot in common. His relationship with his family is very similar to mine, and it just feels like I’ve known him for a long time.” 

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A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Wilson (Image Source: Netflix)

However, things took a turn in Episode 3 when Cam confronted Malaine about her close friendship with Aneha Singh, his other connection. He learned that Malaine’s potential connection was one of his best friends, Wilson. Malaine told Cam, “If I’m being honest, I feel like I have the strongest connection with you.” Cam broke things off with Malaine, telling her, “I love Wilson.” In a confessional, she shared, “Cam was my #1, but he has a stronger connection with Aneha, and maybe that’s a better match.” She told Aneha that Cam broke things off with her because he wanted to pursue his connection with her. After that, Malaine left the experiment. When the production team asked, “Why ghost him?” She responded, “Why ghost him? I didn’t want to. But I think it’s just easier just to not say anything.”

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A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Aneha and Malaine (Image Source: Netflix)

Shockingly, after Malaine left, Wilson did not know she had left. He learned about that from Wilnie Louis, his other connection. She shared, “People are leaving.” When he asked who left, she added, “Your other connection left. I was debating whether I should tell you or let you find out.” After the pods phase, Cam got engaged to Aneha, Wilson and Wilnie got engaged, but Malaine left the experiment as a single. Similar to Malaine, another participant who left the show was Jax. To learn more, fans can stream ‘Love Is Blind’ on Netflix.

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