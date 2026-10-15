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‘Love Is Blind’ contestant John Shannon reveals his biggest fear while opening up about MS diagnosis

‘Love Is Blind’ star John Shannon shares why his MS diagnosis could be a dealbreaker for a potential partner
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 50 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring John (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring John (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix’s latest season of ‘Love Is Blind’ recently premiered, introducing a new batch of singles to the social experiment. One participant, John Shannon, 33, an account executive, has quickly gained viewers' attention. Netflix describes John as a “dog dad” who is “searching for a lifelong partner who thinks deeply and critically about the world around her.” Before the show premiered, the trailer revealed his multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, which the National Institutes of Health describes as an autoimmune disorder. As per the University of Alabama, MS is a “chronic, unpredictable autoimmune disease.”

‘Love Is Blind’
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Trailer featuring John (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

While in the pods, John shared, “I found this year I have MS.” During one of his blind dates, he also said, “I totally understand if that’s like a dealbreaker for you.” Later on the show, he opened up further about his condition, adding, “I fear my body falling apart. I hope you’re game for that.” During his first blind date with Sarah, the duo discovered several shared interests, including a love for Harry Potter. They also discussed religion, John’s love for Taylor Swift’s music, and more. Despite Sarah overhearing John say she was among his “bottom two,” they got engaged. After she confronted him about this, he said he didn’t think he was among her top picks. However, the two cleared up the misunderstanding.

‘Love Is Blind’
A still from the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 trailer featuring John (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Notably, as John shared more about his MS diagnosis, the two discussed America’s healthcare system and bonded on a deeper level. They also spoke about vaccines and reproductive rights, among other things. John and Sarah are among the engaged couples who then went to Mexico for the next phase of the social experiment. Apart from them, fans also saw five other couples get engaged on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11. This included Wilson and Wilnie, Cam and Aneha, Stew and Jax, Blake and Erika, and Rob and Michaella.​

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