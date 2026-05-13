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Who won 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!'? Victors stage a great comeback after faltering in 'Jeopardy!' round

'One Baddie After Another' comes back to defend its title against Powered By Double A (Aaron & Amanda) and Presto Strange-O (Matt & Katherine).
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Tyler Golden)
A still from 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Tyler Golden)

'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' Season 2 returned for episode 2 on May 12. During the premiere, One Baddie After Another (Jonathan & McShane) emerged as victors. As per the norm, the pair returned to defend their title against 'Powered By Double A' (Aaron & Amanda) and 'Presto Strange-O' (Matt & Katherine). Unlike the last episode, Tuesday's game was highly competitive. One Baddie After Another had to be at their best to repeat their feat. Tuesday's game also shared some similarities with last day's game, especially how 'One Baddie After Another' went about their 'Final Jeopardy' round.

'Powered by Double A!' in 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)
'Powered by Double A!' in 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The most touching moments of the show came from the 'Interview' segment. Amanda from the 'Powered By Double A' team shared that she and Aaron met in the latter's stand-up show. Amanda did not stop laughing during the entire set, and eventually both struck up a connection. Matt and Katherine, who made up Presto Strange-O, shared that they had been married for the last 13 years. Jonathan and McShane had already talked about their love for 'One Battle After Another' in the last episode. In this installment, they talked about the dream 'Jeopardy' ride they were on. After their first win, the pair added that they are cautiously optimistic about their chances.

Colin Jost hosting 'Pop Culture Jeopardy' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Colin Jost hosting 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

The game kick-started with the 'Jeopardy!' round. Its categories included TV Of The 2010s; I Am…What?; AI Slop Gave Me Brain Rot; Cartoon Crush Objects; Producer Tags and Unsolicited Flick Pics. 'Powered By Double A' managed to detect the Daily Double in the round, and the real competition brewed up between the other two. Presto Strange-O eventually got the upper hand over One Baddie After Another. After the 'Jeopardy!' round, 'Presto Strange-O' was at the helm with $5,800, followed by 'One Baddie After Another' with $5,200. 'Powered By Double A' found itself at the bottom with $1,400.

'One Baddie After Another' staged a great comeback in the Double Jeopardy! round. The categories in this round were Meet The Met Gala; Spanish & Spanglish; The Voice Behind The Line; There’s Some Horse In This House; Music On Ice, and Netflix & Chiller. Jonathan & McShane gave 19 correct responses in the round and also found both the Daily Doubles. The dominant performance elevated the winnings of 'One Baddie After Another' to $34,200, while 'Presto Strange-O' lagged with $13,400. 'Powered By Double A' took the biggest hit and found itself at $-1,400. The negative winnings ruled that Aaron & Amanda would not be able to participate in 'Final Jeopardy.'

'One Baddie After Another' participating in 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
'One Baddie After Another' participating in 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Tuesday's 'Final Jeopardy' clue was from the 'Song Origins' category. It read, "This song grew out of a conversation with Sean Lennon & his friend, who argued that 'nothing happened in the ’50s.'” 'Presto Strange-O' wagered $13,331 and answered "What is Summer of 6?" which was wrong. 'One Baddie After Another' answered "What is We Didn’t Start the Fire?", which was correct. However, the duo did not win anything for the answer as they wagered 0 for this round. The team repeated a similar strategy they followed on Monday and went with a conservative bet. Since they had a runaway lead, the bet did not hamper their victory. However, their standing amongst the eventual top nine teams may be impacted by this choice. For tonight, though, the host, Colin Jost, crowned 'One Baddie After Another' as a champ for the second consecutive night with 61,400 points.

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