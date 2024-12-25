Colin Jost made a dirty joke about his wife Scarlett Johansson on 'SNL': "Oh my gosh, she’s so..."

Colin Jost might need to sleep on the couch after the latest episode of 'Saturday Night Live'. 'The Weekend Update' co-host was hilariously ‘forced’ to deliver some wildly inappropriate jokes about his wife, Scarlett Johansson, during the show’s annual tradition where co-hosts read unseen jokes written by the other. What ensued was an evening of side-splitting humor, live reactions, and plenty of awkward moments for the couple. The winter finale of SNL had audiences howling, thanks to a new twist devised by Jost’s co-anchor Michael Che. For this year’s joke swap, Che focused on jokes about Johansson, capturing her live reactions backstage. Jost quipped that he would “read all the jokes in ‘Black voice’ so I don’t get in trouble.”

The actress, who had appeared earlier in the show’s cold open to welcome host Martin Short to the Five-Timers Club, didn’t see it coming. As Jost began his segment, he nervously introduced the first joke with, “I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson.” The camera immediately cuts to Johansson clutching a drink and watching the monitor with a mix of nerves and amusement. The first punchline? “Y’all know Scarlett just celebrated her 40th birthday, which means I’m about to get up out of there!” Jost struggled to finish the joke, laughing through the delivery.

Colin Jost and Michael Che just did their annual SNL joke-swap where they write each other's jokes



this joke about Scarlett Johansson...and then the camera cutting to her for her shocked reaction...omg pic.twitter.com/q7CKknJB1q — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 22, 2024

As per Variety, when reminded by Che that there was more, he added, “Shiz! Nah, nah. I’m just playing…We just had a kid together, and y’all ain’t see no pictures of him yet, because he’s Black as hell!” The audience erupted, and the segment displayed an edited image of the couple holding a Black baby. Johansson’s reaction you must wonder? She was taken aback and muttered, “Oh my God,” as she shook her head at the absurdity. The jokes escalated when Jost tackled a more R-rated quip, visibly cringing as he read—“Costco has removed their roast beef sandwich from its menu, but I ain’t tripping…I have been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid!... Nah, nah, I just playin’ baby. You know I don’t go downtown! Shiz! That’s gay as hell!”

The audience roared with laughter, but Jost immediately buried his face in his hands in embarrassment. The camera cut back to Johansson, who mouthed, “Oh my God,” in disbelief, her reaction sealing the comedic vibe of the moment. This wasn’t the first time Jost had been in the comedic hot seat regarding his marriage. In a previous SNL episode, Jost joked about Johansson’s voice in the film Her, quipping, "ChatGPT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson's AI character in Her. Which I've never bothered to watch, because without that body, what's the point of listening," as reported by People magazine.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.( Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Emma McIntyre)

The couple has long been the subject of humorous digs, and their playful relationship shines through these moments. Jost and Johansson, who first crossed paths on SNL in 2006, began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in 2020. They share a 3-year-old son, Cosmo, and Johansson has a daughter, Rose Dorothy, 10, from a previous marriage.