Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Champion Adam Remsen stuns everyone by stumbling on Final Jeopardy

Adam Remsen faces off against Deidre Purcell and Jacob Ross-Ewart on Friday’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’.

Adam Remsen is back for his sixth game on 'Jeopardy!' Having officially punched his ticket to the 34th Tournament of Champions, the Memphis native has already left a mark on the long-running show's 42nd season. He is now set to compete against the likes of Tristan Williams and Jamie Ding in the aforementioned post-season competition. On Friday's episode, he faced off against Deidre Purcell, an artistic director & director of education from Lowell, Massachusetts, and Jacob Ross-Ewart, a high school teacher from Vancouver, British Columbia. Remsen entered the game with a five-day total of $99,601, just on the verge of breaking the $100,000 mark.

Adam Remsen and Ken Jennings from 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Instagram | @adamfromjeopardy)

The first Daily Double (DD) in the 'Jeopardy!' round came the way of Remsen on the 13th clue. By this time, the theater producer had $3,600 in his kitty. However, he was not confident about the category 'Great Legs,' he bet it all. The clue read, "In 2025, this international sports star nicknamed 'Mr. Spice' said he never skipped a leg day as a pro." Remsen correctly answered with "Who is Beckham?" and doubled his account to $7,200. From then on, Remsen was on a roll. Going into the commercial break (after clue 15), he was at the top spot with $8,200; Purcell followed him with $3,200, and Ross-Ewart was dead last with -$200. The standings remained the same throughout the rest of the round. He correctly answered 15 clues, faltering on just one.

Adam Remsen has entered the Tournament of Champions chat. pic.twitter.com/CZAOiE49ll — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 19, 2026

Going into 'Double Jeopardy,' Remsen had extended his lead by earning $3,000 more. Purcell and Ross-Ewart had also improved, having $4,200 and $600, respectively. Jeopardy! Gods finally smiled on Ross-Ewart, as the second DD came his way on the third clue. It was from the category 'Science & Nature,' and its clue read, "They're the 2 chemical elements whose symbols begin with 'K,'" Ross-Ewart confidently responded: "What are potassium and krypton?" which was correct. The teacher had wagered $2,000, which took his total to $3,400. However, he remained in the third position after Remsen and Purcell.

Cast Photos of (L) Jacob Ross-Ewart and (R) Deidre Purcell from 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

Remsen picked the third and final DD on the 9th clue. This one was from the category 'In The Dictionary' worth $1,600. He bet $5,000 on the clue that read, "The speech of the common people, it was also the name given to a Latin version of the Bible." He answered with "What is Vulgate?" which was correct. Now he had $18,600 in his pocket. After this, both Purcell and Ross-Ewart put their best foot forward, answering many questions correctly in succession. However, the lead was so massive that even this late surge was not enough to prevent Remsen from gaining a runaway lead.

Adam in a post-game chat on 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Substack | Jeopardy!)

The returning champion had all but secured his victory walking into 'Final Jeopardy' (FJ) with $25,000. Ross-Ewart, with his commendable performance at the back end, crawled to the second position with $11,800. Purcell found herself in the third spot with $9,800. The FJ was from the category 'Holidays & Observances,' and its clue read, "July 6, 2025 was designated a 'Day of Compassion' & the start of a 'Year of Compassion' in honor of his 90th birthday." Only Ross-Ewart answered correctly with "Who is the Dalai Lama?" He had gone big with a $7,801 wager, which helped him walk away with $19,601. Purcell's wrong answer took her down to $5,800, while Remsen, with a small bet of $99, found himself with $24,901. This meant he had crossed the $100,000 mark with a six-day total of $124,502. Remsen will be back for his seventh game on Monday.