Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Adam Remsen faces added pressure with Tournament of Champions spot on the line

Adam Remsen returned for his fifth game and faced off against Tyler Stevenson and Nora Inman

The latest episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ released on June 18, 2026. It featured returning contestant Adam Remsen, taking on Tyler Stevenson and Nora Inman. Adam is an attorney and a theater producer from Memphis, Tennessee, while Tyler happens to be a special education teacher hailing from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Nora, on the other hand, is from Louisville, Kentucky, and works as a policy analyst. Viewers have been excited to witness Adam's run, and were eager to see whether he could secure his fifth consecutive victory with a spot in the Tournament of Champions on the line. Referring to the same, show host Ken Jennings mentioned, “It was a convincing runaway victory yesterday for our champion, Adam Remsen, who is back today looking to clinch his fifth win and a guaranteed spot in the Tournament of Champions.”

A still from ‘Jeopardy!’ featuring contestants Adam Remsen, Nora Inman, and Tyler Stevenson (Image Source: Jeopardy)

Ken Jennings also talked about his discussion with Adam, “When I asked Adam how he felt about potentially qualifying for the TOC, he said he hadn’t even thought about it until I brought it up. Well, Adam, we’re thinking about it now.” Tonight's category for Final Jeopardy was “AROUND THE WORLD.” The clue was: “The only places in mainland Africa where the euro is official currency are in territories of this nation,” and the correct answer was, “What is Spain?” After the Double Jeopardy round, Adam was leading with $26,200 in his kitty. He wagered $800 during Final Jeopardy, and interestingly, he was the only contestant who answered correctly.

Still of Remsen from Jeopardy! (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

As a result, by the end of the round, his total reached $27,000. As for Nora, she wagered $4,600 and answered, “What is England?” Since it was the wrong answer, her total declined to $2,800. Tyler’s answer, “What is Morocco?” was also wrong. With that, his earnings reached $9,199. As for Adam, he won his fifth consecutive game and earned a total of $27,000. With this win, Adam also secured a spot in the legendary Tournament of Champions.

Adam Remsen’s personal website describes him as a “Novelist, playwright, impresario, attorney, bon vivant, last of the big spenders. Obsessive Jeopardy! fan, and now contestant!” He has co-founded two companies, Quark Theatre and Nutbush Movie Night. In the next episode, set to air on Friday, June 19, 2026, Adam will eye his sixth consecutive win. Fans can stream the long-running game show on Peacock and Hulu to witness their favorite contestants playing the iconic game.