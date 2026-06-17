Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Adam Remsen eyes third win as things get tense during Final Jeopardy

Adam Remsen faced off against Nabil Rahman from Queens, New York, and Sarah McCleskey from Astoria, New York, in Tuesday's episode

Adam Remsen from Memphis, Tennessee, returned for his third game of 'Jeopardy!' The theatre producer faced off against Nabil Rahman from Queens, New York, and Sarah McCleskey, an academic librarian from Astoria, New York, on Tuesday's episode. Remsen began garnering attention from fans as he won two consecutive games after a long streak of single-day winners. It seems that the theatre producer is also keeping an eye on his accolades, as he told host Ken Jennings after the last episode that he currently has a higher lifetime winning percentage than the celebrated host.

Cast photos of Sarah and Nabil from Jeopardy! (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

During the interview section, the champion recounted that reaching the Alex Trebek stage was a two-decade journey. He first auditioned back in 2003, got a callback but couldn't go, and has carried the dream with him since. “I auditioned, and I actually got the call a few months later, but I had some kind of conflict, and I couldn’t go. So I’ve auditioned whenever I could since then, and now, 23 years later, here I am,” he said. McCleskey shared that her main objective of coming to 'Jeopardy!' was to raise more money for the construction of her marital home in Scotland. Rahman added that 'Jeopardy!' gave him a reason to board a plane for the first time. “I don’t know what Jerry Seinfeld's problem was … the food was pretty good,” he joked.

The 'Jeopardy!' round kick-started with Remsen drawing first blood. He buzzed in for the clue in the category 'Colorful Language' worth $800. The clue read, “This nickname of heavyweight champ Joe Louis is inscribed on his headstone at Arlington National Cemetery.” He answered with "the Brown Bomber," which was deemed correct and put him on board. Remsen's bad Daily Double luck carried over from the last episode as he failed to find the first one on the board. Rahman was the one who detected it under 'Go With the Flow' for $600. The DD appeared on the round's fifth clue. By then, the government employee had $2,200 in his kitty, and he chose to bet it all. The clue read, “The Dong Nai & Ben Cat join this river, which still goes by its original name, unlike the former capital it flows through," and he answered with "Mekong," which was deemed incorrect.

Sarah with host Ken Jennings (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

Despite the setback, Rahman did not give up, and by the time the first commercial break arrived (after clue 15), he had collected $1,400. He was still in third place, closely following McCleskey with $2,000. Remsen had taken the top spot with $5,400. The returning champion further strengthened his grip on the top spot by giving one correct answer after another. He bowed out of the first round with $8,000, miles ahead of McCleskey with $3,600 and Rahman with $1,600. Rahman got a chance to claw back in the game when the second DD also came his way. This one was from the category '5-Letter Adjectives' worth $1,600. By then, Rahman had $2,800 in his account and decided to bet it all again. The clue read, "This colorful adjective is used to describe both a lion’s coat & a type of port wine.” Unfortunately, fate was not on his side, as he did not provide the correct response: "What is tawny?"

Still of Remsen from Jeopardy! (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

The returning champion finally got some DD luck with the third one. This one came on the ninth clue under the category, “Whose What?” Remsen had $12,800 in his account and decided to put in $4,000. The clue read, “This Moscow landmark is also known as the Church of the Intercession on the Moat.” The returning champion answered with, “What is St. Basil’s Cathedral?" which was correct and took his winnings to $16,800. The rest of the proceedings went more or less the same way, with Remsen dominating the game. All three entered 'Final Jeopardy,' but Remsen had a runaway lead with $28,400, owing to 30 correct responses. McCleskey was in second place with $6,000, and Rahman was dead last with $1,600.

The FJ was from the category 'Hollywood Names,' and its clue read, “He’s got 12 Oscar nominations & 2 wins & a Henry Mancini Award from ASCAP & in 2018 received the German Order of Merit.” Rahman was the only one who answered correctly with “Who is Hans Zimmer?” Unlike the DDs, Rahman did not go big in this round and, with a wager of just $25, ended with $1,625. The wrong answers resulted in McCleskey walking away with $3,300 and Remsen with $21,800. This means that Remsen will be back on Wednesday for his fourth game.