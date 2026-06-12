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Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Katelyn Mueller-McLean eyes second win as it all comes down to Final Jeopardy

Katelyn Mueller-McLean went head-to-head with Matt Wheeler and Danya Granado in tonight's episode
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Still of Ken Jennings from 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Still of Ken Jennings from 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

The latest June 11, 2026, episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ featured contestants including Matt Wheeler, Katelyn Mueller-McLean, and Danya Granado. Matt from Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, is an associate registrar and songwriter, while Danya is a college administrator from Aurora, Colorado. They went head-to-head with Katelyn, a returning contestant from San Francisco, California, who is an accessibility audio producer. The Final Jeopardy category for tonight’s episode was “POETS,” and the clue read, “The concept of Westminster Abbey’s Poets’ Corner was born when Edmund Spenser expressly asked to be buried near him.” The correct answer was: “Who is Chaucer?” In an interesting turn of events, Matt’s total earnings after Double Jeopardy were $11,400, followed by Katelyn at $4,600 and Danya at $2,200.

A still from June 11, 2026, episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ featuring Matt Wheeler (Image Source: Instagram | @mattwheelervh)
A still from the June 11, 2026, episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ featuring Matt Wheeler (Image Source: Instagram | @mattwheelervh)

In the Final Jeopardy round, Matt was the only contestant who answered correctly. He wagered $2,100, and after answering correctly, he reached $13,500, thus becoming the new champion. This ended Katelyn’s one-day streak after she wagered $0, and her answer, “Who is Eliot?” was deemed wrong. Danya also answered incorrectly with “Who is Shelley?” for the Final Jeopardy question, which was also wrong. Since she wagered $2,100, her total earnings dropped to $100. In tomorrow night's episode, Matt will return for his second game. 

A still from June 11, 2026, episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ featuring show host Ken Jennings with Matt Wheeler (Image Source: Instagram | @mattwheelervh)
A still from the June 11, 2026, episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ featuring show host Ken Jennings with Matt Wheeler (Image Source: Instagram | @mattwheelervh)

Apart from working as an associate registrar at Lancaster Bible College, Matt is also a singer-songwriter. To participate in ‘Jeopardy!,’ he traveled to California and is a longtime fan of the game show. In a Lancaster Online blog post, published on June 11, 2026, he opened up about his participation, “I’ve taken the Jeopardy! online test or Anytime Test – a 50-clue test that contains clues similar to those seen on Jeopardy!, but that don’t have to be answered in the form of questions – each year for probably the last 15 years.” He noted that about 18 months ago, he took the Anytime Test and was later contacted by the ‘Jeopardy!’ team. After several rounds of online interviews, he said, “In March 2026, I got “the call,” and I travelled to California in mid-April for my taping day.”

Recalling the moment, he shared, “When I saw the call that March afternoon from a California number I didn’t recognize, I didn’t answer. But a Jeopardy! contestant producer left me a voicemail and sent a text message, and, of course, after I realized what was happening and told my wife about it, I eagerly called him back.” Fans will soon witness whether Matt will continue his winning streak or be defeated by a new champion on Friday, June 12, 2026.

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