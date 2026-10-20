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‘Home and Away’ star joins ‘Days of Our Lives’ in surprising role

The newcomer is linked to Marlena and Stefano’s family mystery and is set to arrive in Salem very soon.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Franco Lo Presti as Dante Vitali, John-Paul Lavoisier as Philip, Sydney Malakeh as Sydney, and Cherie Jimenez as Gabi in ‘Days of Our Lives.’ (Cover image source: Corday Productions/Days of Our Lives)
Franco Lo Presti as Dante Vitali, John-Paul Lavoisier as Philip, Sydney Malakeh as Sydney, and Cherie Jimenez as Gabi in ‘Days of Our Lives.’ (Cover image source: Corday Productions/Days of Our Lives)

A new face in Salem usually comes with a few secrets, especially when the DiMeras are involved. 'Days of Our Lives' has kept viewers guessing about Dominic Marino for months. His possible connection to Marlena Evans and Stefano DiMera has only added to the intrigue. Now, the elusive character finally has a face, and soap fans may recognize it.

Kyle Pryor, who played Dr. Nate Cooper on 'Home and Away,' has joined the Peacock drama as Dominic. The British actor began taping at the end of 2025 and will appear in person on Monday, November 2. Viewers got an early look at him in the October 20 episode. His introduction came through a photograph rather than an entrance into Salem.

Dante Vitali shows Marlena Evans a photograph of Dominic Marino in ‘Days of Our Lives.’ (Image source: Peacock)

Dante Vitali, played by Franco Lo Presti, showed Marlena the picture and pointed out Dominic’s resemblance to her. The photograph featured Pryor, giving viewers their first look at the actor behind the much-discussed character. It was a small reveal with a much bigger question attached. Knowing what Dominic looks like still doesn’t explain whether his alleged family ties are real.

Dominic is supposedly the son of Marlena, played by Deidre Hall, and the late Stefano, portrayed by Joseph Mascolo. That claim remains unresolved, even as the show prepares to bring him into the story in person. He first drew attention as the secretive billionaire who bought the Kiriakis mansion. Since then, his involvement in Belle and Chad’s chess set mystery and his dealings with Dante have given viewers more reasons to watch him closely.

Kyle Pryor’s Instagram photograph is used to introduce Dominic Marino in ‘Days of Our Lives.’ (Image source: Kyle Pryor/Instagram)

Pryor will be familiar to audiences who followed 'Home and Away' between 2013 and 2017. After leaving 'Summer Bay,' he joined 'Hollyoaks' as deputy headmaster Laurie Shelby, a role he played from 2018 to 2019. Laurie’s storyline involved his abusive relationship with Sinead O’Connor. Pryor has also appeared in 'Emmerdale' and 'Spartacus: Blood and Sand,' adding another established soap credit with his move to Salem.

His arrival also coincides with 'Days of Our Lives’ 61st anniversary celebrations. Special episodes will air on Friday, November 6, and Monday, November 9. Those installments will feature Dominic alongside returning favorites Tony and Anna DiMera. Thaao Penghlis and Leann Hunley will reprise their respective roles.

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