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Is Magneto really dead? ‘X-Men ‘97’ Season 2 episode 4 mid-credits scene explained

The latest episode of the animated series features a deadly fight between Apocalypse and the X-Men, Magneto and Professor X.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
A still of the beloved X-Men character Magneto from 'X-Men '97' Season 2 Episode 4 (Cover Image Source: Disney+ | X-Men '97)
A still of the beloved X-Men character Magneto from 'X-Men '97' Season 2 Episode 4 (Cover Image Source: Disney+ | X-Men '97)

This story contains spoilers for 'X-Men '97' Season 2 episode 4.

'X-Men '97' Season 2 episode 4 featured a shocking death when it aired on Wednesday. Titled 'The Rise of Apocalypse Part II,' the episode served as the second half of the story that saw Magneto and Professor X come face to face with the younger version of Apocalypse, En Sabah Nur, in ancient Egypt. Episode 3 saw Magneto attempt to sway Nur away from his dark and destructive impulses, hoping to change his destiny as a future tyrant. When Nur caught on to Magneto and Charles' manipulation, the time-displaced X-Men were forced to take on Nur and his army of Sandstormers. However, the evil pharaoh Rama-Tut took the opportunity to wage his own war and destroy Nur's stronghold, killing his right-hand man, Baal, in the process.    

Fearing Nur's turn towards his dark side, Charles and Magneto decide to help him defeat Rama-Tut by locating the hidden temple essential to the pharaoh's defeat. However, the temple wall's carvings showcase Nur’s transformation into Apocalypse, which Nur wrongfully assumes to be another tactic from the X-Men. In a fit of rage, he transforms into Apocalypse and starts attacking Rama-Tut’s unguarded city. As most of the X-Men escape via time-travel, Magneto and Professor X stay behind to stop Apocalypse. Magneto exhausts himself using his powers to protect the citizens from the black hole that Apocalypse created to destroy the city. After destroying the black hole, Magneto crashes back to the Earth, weak and defenseless against Apocalypse's attack. Apocalypse lifts the metal-bending former villain in the air and vaporizes his body with his Celestial armor, leaving only his helmet behind. Professor X watches in despair as somber music underscores the moment's significance.  

An image of Magneto and Nur from 'X-Men '97' Season 2 (Image Source: Disney+ | X-Men '97)
An image of Magneto and Nur from 'X-Men '97' Season 2 (Image Source: Disney+ | X-Men '97)

So is this really the end for Magneto? Well, not really. Magneto has now seemingly died for the second time in the animated series. Magneto previously appeared to die in Season 1 episode 5, during the Genosha massacre. However, he was revealed to be alive in episode 8, so a similar twist could potentially bring the fan-favorite character back in the next episode of 'X-Men '97' Season 2. The Marvel Comics have seen Magneto die and come back to life several times; his apparent death may not be the character's final fate in the Disney+ series. 

A still of Magneto from the Disney+ series 'X-Men '97' (Image Source: Disney+ | X-Men '97)
A still of Magneto from the Disney+ series 'X-Men '97' (Image Source: Disney+ | X-Men '97)

Comic fans may remember that Magneto was killed in X-Men #45 and #63, in the Judgment Day crossover, and in 'Inhumans vs. X-Men,' among others. Will the series find a way to bring Magneto back, whether through time travel or another twist? If not, then his death raises the question of how Professor X will process the shock of watching his good friend die in front of his eyes. Some fans are already speculating that Xavier's grief could pave the way for the emergence of Onslaught. The next episode premieres July 15 only on Disney+.  

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