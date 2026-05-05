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Who's going to die in ‘Will Trent’ Season 4 finale? Promo hints at more deaths after Amanda tragedy

Will and Faith start investigation of abduction of teenagers by individuals impersonating police, but are there more deaths in 'Will Trent' Season 4?
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Ramón Rodríguez in a still from 'Will Trent' on ABC (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @willtrentabc)
Ramón Rodríguez in a still from 'Will Trent' on ABC (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @willtrentabc)

As the Season 4 finale of 'Will Trent' is almost knocking at the door, now is a good time to address that one question that has been on everyone's mind. In the aftermath of the shocking death of Amanda Wagner, will Season 4 of 'Will Trent' feature more deaths? The preview teaser for the upcoming finale certainly hints that things might take a devastating turn. Titled 'Be of Service,' the final episode will air on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

The official synopsis of the upcoming finale reads, "A missing college student ignites a frantic search that quickly reveals something far more dangerous than a simple abduction. As the team races to uncover the truth, Angie, on the brink of motherhood, heads to the hospital with Seth." The teaser takes off with Erika Christensen's Angie Polaski going into labor. Polaski breaks the news to Michael Ormewood and Franklin, portrayed by Jake McLaughlin and Kevin Daniels, respectively. "This is happening, I think," said Polaski while gripping her belly. Ormewood exclaimed, "Well, it’s about time!" It should be noted in this context that both Ormewood and Franklin have been consistently joking all season about how long Polaski has been pregnant. 

Still of Ramón Rodríguez from 'Will Trent' (Image Source: Instagram | @willtrentabc)
Still of Ramón Rodríguez from 'Will Trent' (Image Source: Instagram | @willtrentabc)

As Franklin and Ormewood are driving Polaski to the hospital to see Dr. Seth McDale, who also happens to be the father of the unborn child, a large SUV abruptly rams into their car. Understandably, this snippet leaves Polaski's ultimate fate uncertain. If she were to succumb to the injuries sustained in the car crash, fans of 'Will Trent' will have to contend with another major character death, and that too so soon after Wagner's death on the previously aired April 14 episode. On the other hand, if Polaski were to survive the car crash, her unborn child might succumb to the injuries, thus ending the fourth season on a particularly tragic note. However, the fact that no major character exits have been announced by ABC should also be taken into account. Thereafter, it seems probable that Polaski might survive after all. 

A still from the upcoming season four finale of 'Will Trent' (Image Source: YouTube | @TVPromos)
A still from the upcoming season four finale of 'Will Trent' (Image Source: YouTube | @TVPromos)

Elsewhere, the teaser also indicated that Will and Faith will join the rest of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in investigating the case of the week. The case itself will lead them to track down teenagers who have been abducted by individuals dressed as law enforcement officers. Meanwhile, Faith might be in danger as well since the teaser depicted her getting hit in the back of her head by a lamp after she tried to subdue the kidnappers with Ormewood. Thus, one will have to wait and see whether the show's major characters come out unscathed in the upcoming finale

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