Will ‘Task’ return for season 2? Creator hints at sequel and a crossover twist that could blow fans’ minds

HBO’s ‘Task’ ends with shocking twists, but its future hangs in the balance as fans await word on a second season.

HBO’s ‘Task’ wrapped up its first season on Sunday, leaving fans both satisfied and desperate for more answers. The gritty crime drama, created by Brad Ingelsby, has been praised for its tense storytelling, raw performances, and its deep dive into the moral gray areas of justice and loyalty. Yet, despite the show’s growing popularity, HBO has not yet confirmed whether a second season is on the way. Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, ‘Task’ centers on FBI Agent Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo), who leads a special task force investigating a string of brutal robberies.

The crimes are committed by Robbie (Tom Pelphrey), a seemingly average family man whose secret life spirals into chaos when his actions ignite a turf war with the dangerous Dark Hearts motorcycle gang. The first season debuted on HBO Max in September and quickly earned praise for its authenticity and crazy plot twists. Ruffalo prepared for the role by shadowing real-life retired FBI special agent Scott Duffey. Speaking to PEOPLE, the actor revealed how that experience reshaped his approach to the character. “I learned that the best FBI agents have a lot of empathy,” Ruffalo said.

He also joked that his time in Philadelphia was spent eating cheesesteak sandwiches. The finale, which aired on October 19, tied up some storylines while leaving others unresolved, sparking speculation about a potential continuation. Unfortunately, HBO has yet to renew ‘Task’ for Season 2. Still, Ingelsby seems eager to return to the show’s world. In an interview with Esquire earlier this month, he expressed his hope for another chapter. “If people respond to ‘Task’ and keep responding to ‘Task,’ I'd love to tell more stories about this place, because I love writing about this place,” he said. “I do feel like I have more stories to tell.”

The setting, Delaware County, or “Delco,” holds a special place in Ingelsby’s storytelling. It’s the same region that inspired his Emmy-winning hit ‘Mare of Easttown.’ He’s even hinted that the two shows might exist in the same universe. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ingelsby teased the possibility of a crossover: “They exist in the same world, so it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if Mare walked into a Wawa that Tom was in. I don’t have a story in mind that’s a crossover, but I love the idea of their worlds intersecting.” As for what a second season could look like, it’s unclear who would return.

Season 1 saw several shocking deaths, making it unlikely that Tom Pelphrey, Alison Oliver (Lizzie Stover), or Raúl Castillo (Cliff Broward) would reprise their roles, except possibly in flashbacks. If renewed, Ruffalo is expected to reprise his role as Agent Tom Brandis, though scheduling could prove challenging. The Oscar-nominated actor is currently filming ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ for Marvel and juggling multiple upcoming projects, including ‘Good Sex’ and ‘Crime 101.’