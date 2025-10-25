Is ‘A House of Dynamite’ based on true events? Netflix’s thriller sparks debate while writer hints at sequel

The Oscar-winning director’s tense new film brings real-world military accuracy with high-stakes fiction

Kathryn Bigelow’s latest Netflix release, ‘A House of Dynamite,’ is dominating conversations across the internet and not just for its nerve-rattling suspense. The Oscar-winning filmmaker behind ‘The Hurt Locker’ and ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ has returned with another pulse-pounding thriller. This time, it’s set within the walls of Washington’s power corridors during an unfolding nuclear crisis. The film follows top members of the U.S. government as they race against time to respond to an unidentified nuclear missile headed toward Chicago. With only 18 minutes before impact, the stakes couldn’t be higher, every decision could determine the fate of millions.

But while the plot is purely fictional, the film’s political realism and careful attention to military detail have left viewers wondering: could this terrifying scenario actually happen? According to reports, ‘A House of Dynamite’ is not based on real events. There has never been a verified instance of a nuclear missile threatening a major U.S. city. However, the film’s portrayal of America’s defense protocols, emergency communication systems, and Situation Room procedures is deeply rooted in reality. Much of that authenticity can be credited to screenwriter Noah Oppenheim, a former president of NBC News.

He drew upon his journalistic experience and interviews with government and military officials to craft a believable national security emergency. Even specific locations seen in the movie, such as Fort Greely in Alaska, are real. The base houses interceptor missiles designed to destroy incoming threats in midair, much like those depicted in the film. The inclusion of the “nuclear football,” the briefcase carried by military aides containing the President’s launch codes, is another factual detail. Experts, including Harvard Kennedy School’s Matthew Bunn, told NPR that while the film feels chillingly plausible, the likelihood of such a nuclear attack occurring is “extremely unlikely.”

It’s due to advanced global monitoring systems and the intricate checks that prevent sudden launches. Also, will there be a sequel? The movie’s final moments have only fueled speculation. ‘A House of Dynamite’ ends on a nail-biting cliffhanger: just as the President prepares to make his final decision, the screen cuts to black, leaving the fate of Chicago a mystery. In an interview with Decider, Oppenheim admitted that he has the full story of what happens next, but he’s keeping it under wraps. He explained that he and Bigelow deliberately crafted the cliffhanger ending to leave it open to multiple interpretations.

Noah also told RadioTimes that, “Any other ending would have let the audience off the hook.” That statement has led fans to believe that a sequel might already be on the table, though neither Oppenheim nor Bigelow has officially confirmed one. Meanwhile, ‘A House of Dynamite' boasts an impressive ensemble cast. It features Idris Elba as the U.S. President, Rebecca Ferguson as Captain Olivia Walker, Jared Harris as the Secretary of Defense, and Anthony Ramos as the commander stationed at Fort Greely. After premiering at the Venice International Film Festival, where it earned a Golden Lion nomination, the film hit Netflix globally on October 24, 2025.