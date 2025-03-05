Meryl Streep gave Mark Ruffalo an unexpected kiss on live TV and we totally get his reaction

"I love how you can tell Mark was just expecting a hug and then as soon as she starts kissing him, you can see his eyebrows shoot up," a fan joked.

The 'Golden Queen' of Hollywood, Meryl Streep, has received many honors throughout her remarkable career. She remains one of the most respected personalities in the entertainment industry, however, Streep created a never-ending buzz with a scandalous moment on 'The Graham Norton Show' in 2015. As per Fandomwire, during the segment, the 'Mama Mia' actress outlined how ageism influenced her choices of roles after turning 40. “When I turned 40, I was offered three witches in one year. It was sending me a signal about Hollywood and how it felt about people turning 40. I felt bad, I had a backup (gestured at her back) and said no.” 'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo, who was also present, teased her, “So, lots change in the last five years for you.” Streep was taken aback by his witty reply and shared a steamy smooch with him.

Ruffalo was left speechless and almost fainted on the couch from embarrassment and excitement. Streep couldn't help but flirt, looking at his priceless reaction, “I was looking for an excuse," she candidly remarked while the 'The Hulk' actor struggled to gather his thoughts and continued to cover his face with his hands. James McAvoy, who was also there, shared in the unexpected levity and pulled Ruffalo's legs, “Are you alright? Let’s smell! Let me smell it!" he exclaimed in jest. "That was so smooth, Mark Ruffalo," Norton quipped. "It never works like that," the 'Dark Waters' actor defended himself, blushing.

Meryl Streep and Mark Ruffalo at A Magical Evening Benefit at Cipriani, Wall Street on November 30, 2011, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by D Dipasupil)

The YouTube video has since garnered over 5 million views, fans loved Ruffalo's innocence and couldn't imagine Streep making the move, "I love how you can tell Mark was just expecting a hug and then as soon as she starts kissing him, you can see his eyebrows shoot up like "Holy shit! I'm kissing Meryl Fucking Streep!" Lmfao. I would die a happy man after that," an online user gushed. "After the kiss, Mark was looking up and thanking God for the honor of being kissed by Meryl Streep," a fan joked. "Man, I must be the only one absolutely dying when James McAvoy said, 'Are you alright? Let's smell! Let me smell it". She is like royalty in the film industry, so obviously, he was making a joke about how worshipped she is. I loved it!" a viewer teased.

In 2013, Ellen DeGeneres hilariously played a game with Streep where she had to identify the person she kissed by just their lips. The Oscar winner got most of it right, but in the beginning, she wrongly identified Alec Baldwin's lips as George Clooney's. "I never kissed him," she responded. "Maybe you have," DeGeneres shot back in amusement. "I don't know what you're looking at when you kiss," the comedian added. Streep then went on to correctly link the person with their lips in the segment; she answered positively for Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, Emma Thompson, Sandra Bullock, Steve Martin, and Albert Grubbs. "You kissed a lot of people," DeGeneres joked. "No... again, it's complicated," Streep casually remarked.