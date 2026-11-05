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Who went home on ‘Survivor 51’ tonight? Episode 7 sends first juror packing

After a chaotic merge vote in Episode 7, a 27-year-old professional wrestler became the first ‘Survivor 51’ juror
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Cast of ‘Survivor 51’ (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)
Cast of ‘Survivor 51’ (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

Brady Booker, a professional wrestler, became the first member of the ‘Survivor 51’ jury during Wednesday’s episode. In Episode 7, titled ‘You Broke My Heart Like I was a Girl at the Prom,’ the 13 remaining castaways merged and voted together at a single Tribal Council. Booker was eliminated after a live vote that fluctuated between different plans. Notably, he had previously survived a much more severe moment in Episode 2, when he accidentally cut off part of his thumb with a machete while chopping wood. Fellow castaway Patt Cannaday held the severed piece in a shell as they waited for medical assistance.

A picture of Brady Booker (Image Source: Instagram | @bradybooker_)

The merge kicked off with a feast challenge. Host Jeff Probst handed the players a plate of two live grubs, with the first 10 to devour them earning a spot at the feast. Kristin Flickinger, who freed her grubs instead of eating them, and the captains, Sharonda Cox and Cristian Chavez, fell short. The challenge was reminiscent of Episode 2 of ‘Survivor: Borneo’ in 2000, when Stacey Stillman narrowly defeated Gervase Peterson in a larvae-eating tiebreaker to win immunity for Tagi, with B.B. Andersen voted out 6–2 at the Pagong tribal.

Now back at camp, Kristin explained how the Tethered Idol works to Sharonda and handed it to her. The idol is fully powered only when both Sharonda and Ori are out of the game – meaning Kristin can only use it to protect Ori or Sharonda. Kristin explained she would rather have a strong ally than the idol. Mike Pinsky, a baseball executive, earned individual immunity by defeating Lewis Kelly in the final round of a challenge where players had to balance a statue on a long pole while standing on a narrow beam. Booker had informed Danny “Kilby” Kilby that he wanted Mike eliminated from the game.

Jelly Loblack and Mike Pinsky on ‘Survivor 51’ (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

The Toka tribe moved on to Eric Macksoud when Maggie Nestor found out that she had guessed Kristin had gotten a power on Exile Island. She was right. Mike told Kristin she was next to go if the group did not vote Booker out, and Kristin said she’d take it as a threat. She confronted Booker over the plan to vote her off, and the latter traced the conversation to Mike. The two men had been on the same tribe from day one and were part of the same five-person alliance. “You broke my heart like I was a girl at the prom,” Booker told him.

At Tribal Council, the players whispered as they stood and moved around the set while Devin Way announced the ever-changing plans aloud. Probst said he found himself lost in the twists. Booker told the tribe in his closing statement that he played with a lot of passion, maybe a little too much. Patt, who was sent home in Episode 3, told EW that Booker kept mentioning their five-person Vibe Five alliance to other players on the 11-person tribe. She said he “could not keep his mouth shut” about the group on an 11-person tribe. ‘Survivor 51’ airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. New episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ the day following their original broadcast.

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