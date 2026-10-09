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Who went home on 'Special Forces' tonight? Season 5 Episode 3 tests recruits with intense combat challenge

Professional boxer Alycia faced Maxim Naumov in the latest episode of 'Special Forces' Season 5
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 10 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 5 (Cover Image Source: Fox | Photo by Pete Dadds)
A still from ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 5 (Cover Image Source: Fox | Photo by Pete Dadds)

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 5 Episode 3 aired on October 8, 2026, with the remaining 11 celebrity contestants competing. After sharing a meal and learning more about their fellow contestants, the DS (Directing Staff) called them for their next task. They were instructed to assemble outside within five minutes, wearing their mouth guards. On the way to the next challenge, Alexia Umansky opened up about her family troubles and expressed how happy she was to be participating alongside her father, Mauricio Umansky 

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A still from ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 featuring Alexia Umansky with her father Mauricio Umansky (Image Source: Fox | Photo by Pete Dadds)

The first combat challenge was between David Charvet and Oliver Hudson, followed by the others. Candace Cameron then faced off against Alexia, and although she didn't want to hit her, she had to because it was the task. Despite their concern for each other, the two completed the challenge, with Candace emerging as the winner. Meanwhile, professional boxer Alycia faced Maxim Naumov, who volunteered to take her on because the number of remaining recruits was odd. The challenge ended in a draw, and the two shared a hug.

A still from ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 featuring Maxim Naumov (Image Source: Fox | Photo By: Pete Dadds)
A still from ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 featuring Maxim Naumov (Image Source: Fox | Photo by Pete Dadds)

Later, the staff called Maxim and asked him why he chose to go against a pro boxer. He opened up about his late parents’ tragic accident and his participation in the Olympics. After the figure skater returned to the quarters, fellow participants comforted him as well. The contestants then moved on to another challenge, in which they were paired up and taught how to perform a brakeman task. The pairs included Alycia-Maxim, Oliver-David, Candace-Alexia, and more. However, Candace and Alexia failed the task after the latter lowered her hands from her head.

The staff then called Alexia for tactical questioning. She reflected on her relationship with her father, and more. She also revealed an incident that affected her. “Seven years ago, I was on a trip with some friends, and I was with people I trusted. I was put to bed because I had a little too much to drink, and I woke up, and I could tell something had happened. I didn’t even have the power or consciousness to say no.” While not getting into more details, she added, “I felt completely objectified, and I had a lot of pain and anger for that. At the one-year mark, I decided that happiness is a choice and I was going to choose to put it away. But it still hurts.” After returning to the barracks, she also told her father about the incident for the first time. The latest episode featured no eliminations or voluntary exits.

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