Did Corey Feldman get eliminated on ‘DWTS’? His week 2 Cha Cha with Jenna Johnson left them at the mercy of scores

After a Cha Cha routine, Corey Feldman faces shocking ‘DWTS’ Week 2 results and viewers weren’t ready for the outcome.

Corey Feldman may be best remembered for his breakout roles in ‘The Goonies’ and ‘Stand by Me,’ but this fall, the former ’80s star was making headlines for a different reason. He swapped scripts for sequins on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34. With Jenna Johnson, one of the show’s most seasoned pros and reigning champion, by his side, Feldman entered the ballroom with plenty of enthusiasm. His dedicated fan base was hoping to see him thrive as an underdog. But by the end of Week 2, viewers were left asking: Did Corey Feldman really just get eliminated?

Tuesday night’s theme (September 23), ‘One-Hit Wonders Night,’ brought energy, nostalgia, and plenty of surprises to the competition. Carrie Ann Inaba also made her return to the judges’ panel after missing the premiere due to illness, rejoining Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli in critiquing the celebrity-pro pairings. The leaderboard shifted throughout the evening, with social media star Whitney Leavitt and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin tying for the top spot, according to Variety.

But the night wasn’t without heartbreak. It had already been announced that Season 34 would raise the stakes by sending two couples home in Week 2. It left the cast nervous as the scores were tallied and viewer votes were factored in. Feldman and Johnson attempted to rebound after a shaky premiere, where their first dance left them near the bottom. For Week 2, they performed a cheeky Cha Cha to Sir Mix-A-Lot’s ‘Baby Got Back,’ as per Entertainment Now.

While the performance earned applause for entertainment value, the judges were less impressed technically. The couple scored 15 out of 30, bringing their two-week combined total to 24. It was not enough to lift them out of the danger zone. When host Alfonso Ribeiro read the results, the ballroom fell quiet: Feldman and Johnson, along with former NBA star Baron Davis and pro Britt Stewart, were both eliminated. Just like that, Feldman’s dance floor journey came to an end far earlier than many fans expected.