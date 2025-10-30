Who was Nicolas Jean? ‘High Potential’ Season 2 honors the man without whom ABC series wouldn’t exist

The latest episode of ABC’s hit series ends with a mysterious dedication, honoring the visionary whose real-life story sparked its creation.

Viewers tuning in to ‘High Potential’ Season 2, Episode 7 were met with a touching moment during the end credits: a black screen bearing the simple yet powerful message, “In memory of Nicolas Jean.” While some fans may not immediately recognize his name, Jean’s impact on the series, and its very existence, runs deep. He was one of the original co-creators of the French television drama ‘HPI: Haut Potentiel Intellectuel,’ the show that ‘High Potential’ is based on. His creative vision and personal inspiration helped shape the foundation for what would later become ABC’s crime dramedy centered on a brilliant, quirky single mother who uses her unique mind to solve complex cases.

Jean passed away on September 29, at the age of 63, as reported by Precinct TV. His death was confirmed earlier in October by the French writers’ guild SACD (Société des Auteurs et Compositeurs Dramatiques). The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, and his family has requested privacy during this time. Though Jean’s name may not appear in the American show’s day-to-day production, his creative DNA is woven throughout every storyline, character, and case that ‘High Potential’ explores. Without his original work, the ABC series would never have existed.

Jean co-created ‘HPI’ alongside Stéphane Carrié and Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, launching the French series in 2021 on TF1. The show quickly became one of France’s biggest television successes. It’s praised for its clever writing, humor, and the powerful performance of lead actress Audrey Fleurot as Morgane Alvaro. She’s a cleaning lady with an extraordinarily high IQ who finds herself consulting with the police. The concept resonated internationally, and by 2023, it caught the attention of U.S. producers, who adapted it into ‘High Potential’ for ABC.

The American version, starring Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory, maintains the spirit of Jean’s original creation. What many fans might not know is that ‘HPI’ was born from Jean’s deeply personal experiences. He was inspired by his own son, who, like the show’s protagonist, is gifted with high intellectual potential. Jean wanted to create a story that not only celebrated intelligence but also explored the emotional and social complexities of living with such an extraordinary mind. That heartfelt motivation became the soul of the show and the reason audiences around the world connected to it.

The French series ran for three seasons, concluding in 2023, but its legacy continues through ‘High Potential.’ Both versions are now streaming on Hulu, allowing viewers to see how Jean’s original ideas evolved into the global phenomenon they are today. By dedicating an episode to Nicolas Jean, ABC’s ‘High Potential’ team acknowledged the creative visionary who made their series possible. Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly reports that ‘High Potential’ will return from its winter hiatus with new episodes on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 9/8c on ABC.