‘High Potential’ Season 2 welcomes ‘All My Children’ alum—and he’s about to turn a case upside down

The midseason finale brings a new mystery and a new man who is clever, confident, and impossible to read

ABC’s hit procedural ‘High Potential’ is turning up the intrigue as it heads toward its midseason finale, and it’s bringing in a familiar face to do it. Veteran actor Aiden Turner has officially joined the cast in a guest role. As reported by Variety, Turner will appear as Rhys, a sharply dressed and silver-tongued art recovery specialist. His job blurs the line between detective work and high-stakes hustling. Described as both “cultured and street savvy,” Rhys has the instincts of a cop, the precision of a lawyer, and the confidence of a man who’s seen every kind of deception in his world of stolen masterpieces. His charm, however, may be as much a weapon as his intelligence.

The actor’s debut arrives in the upcoming midseason finale, airing October 28 at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC, with streaming available the following day on Hulu. A first-look clip released by the network teases Turner’s suave yet enigmatic energy and hints that his appearance could shake up the partnership between the show’s leads. Turner is best recognized for his long-running role as Aidan Devane on the daytime drama ‘All My Children.’ There, he appeared in more than 500 episodes between 2002 and 2009. His performance earned him a loyal fan following and cemented his status as one of soap TV’s most beloved figures.

Following that success, Turner went on to star in Tyler Perry’s ‘If Loving You Is Wrong,’ as well as make memorable appearances in ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ and ‘NCIS: Los Angeles.’ On the film side, he’s taken on darker, more intense roles in ‘Mindcage’ and ‘Hunting Souls,’ proving his range beyond the small screen. His latest appearance in ‘High Potential’ marks a welcome return to mainstream network television. Currently in its second season, ‘High Potential’ has become one of ABC’s most talked-about new shows since its debut.

The series follows Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), a brilliant yet unconventional single mother whose extraordinary mind helps her solve complex crimes. Her offbeat methods often clash with her straight-laced partner, Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), creating a bond that’s equal parts humor and heart. The ensemble cast also features Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, Steve Howey as Nick Wagner, and Judy Reyes as Selena. According to Collider, the series is based on the popular French drama ‘Haut Potentiel Intellectuel’ (HPI).

The U.S. adaptation is developed by Drew Goddard (‘The Martian,’ ‘The Cabin in the Woods’). He also serves as executive producer through his production banner, Goddard Textiles, alongside Sarah Esberg. Todd Harthan acts as showrunner and executive producer, while star Olson and Marc Halsey also join the producing team. The series is produced by 20th Television. Whether Rhys turns out to be an ally, a rival, or something in between remains to be seen. But his entrance ensures ‘High Potential’s midseason finale will be one viewers won’t want to miss.