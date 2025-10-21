‘Prison Break’ is making its return on Hulu with an official reboot, and here’s everything we know so far

The hit thriller will return with 'Mayans MC' co-creator Elgin James at the helm, a fresh storyline, and a new cast

A 'Prison Break' reboot is officially in the works at Hulu. According to a recent report by Variety, the Disney-owned streamer has given a green signal to the upcoming series. 'Mayans MC' co-creator Elgin James will be serving as the showrunner after writing and directing the pilot episode. As per the media outlet, the forthcoming show will be set in the same world as the original and feature Emily Browning as Cassidy, Drake Rodger as Tommy, Lukas Gage as Jackson, Clayton Cardenas as Michael a.k.a “Ghost,” JR Bourne as Junior, Georgie Flores as Andrea, and Myles Bullock as Darius a.k.a “Red."

The 'Prison Break' reboot will have several different characters and a new storyline. The official logline of the show reads, “An ex-soldier turned corrections officer (played by Emily Browning) takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she’ll go for someone she loves.” James will also serve as an executive producer alongside 'Prison Break' creator Paul Scheuring, Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz. Olmstead, Adelstein, and Moritz were also the executive producers of the original show.

For the unversed, 'Prison Break' is a crime drama series that revolves around two brothers: Lincoln Burrows (played by Dominic Purcell) and Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller). Lincoln gets sentenced to death for a crime he didn't commit, and his brother Michael hatches a plan to get him out of prison. The show that premiered on Fox in 2005 ran for five seasons. Along with Purcell and Miller, the show also starred Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Sarah Wayne Callies, Paul Adelstein, Rockmond Dunbar, Peter Stormare, Robin Tunney, Marshall Allman, and William Fichtner.

In January 2018, Fox announced that the sixth season of 'Prison Break' was in the early stages of development. However, things didn't work out, and in August 2019, the network confirmed that it had no plans to revive the 2000s Fox show. Furthermore, it has a spinoff series named 'Prison Break: Proof of Innocence', which is exclusively available on mobile phones. Right now, 'Prison Break' is available for streaming on Hulu.