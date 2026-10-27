‘Godzilla Minus One’ director casts Sam Nivola and Nico Parker in his next movie

'Godzilla Minus One' director Takashi Yamazaki recruits Sam Nivola and Nico Parker for Grandgear, an upcoming studio film produced by J.J. Abrams.

Takashi Yamazaki, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning 'Godzilla Minus One,' is assembling the cast for his next major studio project, 'Grandgear.' Sam Nivola and Nico Parker have signed on to star in the upcoming film, while Paul Giamatti is in talks to join the project. Yamazaki will direct 'Grandgear' from an original screenplay he wrote. J.J. Abrams will produce through Bad Robot alongside Glen Zipper. Plot details remain under wraps, and production is expected to begin in 2027.

The search for the film’s two most prominent roles was extensive and included chemistry tests that led to Nivola and Parker being cast.

A still of Sam Nivola (Image Source: Instagram | @samnivola)

The film will mark Yamazaki’s first major studio project. Nivola received critical attention for his role in the latest season of HBO’s 'The White Lotus.' He was also nominated for an Actor Award as part of the ensemble of a drama series. He is next set to appear in Hulu’s 'Phony,' opposite Connie Britton. His film credits include Noah Baumbach’s 'White Noise' and Bradley Cooper’s 'Maestro.' His casting in 'Grandgear' adds another major project to his growing screen career.

Parker has also attracted attention for performances across television and film. She won the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival for her role in Searchlight Pictures’ 'Suncoast,' in which she starred opposite Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney. She was also nominated for a BAFTA Award for Supporting Actress for her performance in HBO’s 'The Last of Us,' starring alongside Pedro Pascal. Parker also plays the female lead in the live-action ‘How to Train Your Dragon.’

A still of Nico Parker (Image Source: Instagram | @nicoparker)

Giamatti was among the performers considered for the project as the filmmakers assembled the cast. He has built a career across independent films, studio productions, and television.

His credits include 'Sideways,' 'The Holdovers,' 'Billions,' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2.' He received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for 'The Holdovers' and has earned recognition for performances across comedy and drama.