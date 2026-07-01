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'RHORI' loses cast member as Liz McGraw exits before Season 2 filming starts

Liz McGraw is trading in the drama of Bravo’s RHORI Season 2 for a fresh chapter, choosing to step away and focus on her personal life.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
Liz McGraw appears in a promotional photo for 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' (Cover Image Source: Instagram @bravotv)
Liz McGraw appears in a promotional photo for 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' (Cover Image Source: Instagram @bravotv)

Liz McGraw is leaving 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' ahead of Season 2. The original cast member confirmed on Wednesday that she will not return for Season 2 after appearing in the show’s first season. Her exit comes shortly after the Season 1 reunion aired, as filming for Season 2 begins. In an Instagram post, McGraw shared why she made the decision: “I’m full of gratitude for the amazing opportunity to appear on this show,” she wrote. “As filming for Season 2 begins, I have made the decision to take a step back and focus on my family, my work, and my passions.”

A screenshot of Liz McGraw's post (Image Source: Instagram | @elizabethjosepehmcgraw)
A screenshot of Liz McGraw's post (Image Source: Instagram | @elizabethjosepehmcgraw)

She continued, “The RHORI cast is an amazing group of women who have created something special. I’ll be watching next season, rooting for the continued success of this franchise. For now, I look forward to enjoying this little corner of the world from the other side of the camera.” Andy Cohen replied in the comments, saying, "The door is always open." McGraw was part of the original lineup with Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi. 

Dolores Catania from 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' also appeared as a friend of the group. During Season 1, McGraw’s storyline highlighted her friendship with Catania and her relationship with Tiberi. She also stood out for sharing her work in the cannabis industry as "Cannabis Queen." Her tagline, "In the Ocean State, I dispense the weed and the truth," became popular with viewers. She first met Catania at a cannabis convention, and their friendship carried over onto the show. 

A still of 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' (Cover image credit: Bravo | Photo by Bronson Farr)
A still of 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' (Cover image credit: Bravo | Photo by Bronson Farr)

The show itself had a strong start. Its April premiere drew 2.7 million viewers in its first week across platforms, making it one of Bravo’s biggest recent launches. Because of that, any cast change is likely to get attention from fans. McGraw didn’t mention any drama or conflict as the reason for leaving. Still, her absence will likely be felt, especially since her relationships were a big part of the group dynamic. It’s not yet clear how the show will handle her exit or whether someone new will join the cast. Season 1 of 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' is streaming on Peacock. Season 2 is already in production, but there’s no premiere date yet. For now, the show moves forward without McGraw, though a return in the future hasn’t been ruled out.

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