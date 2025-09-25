Who was Vince Costello? ‘Survivor’ Season 49 honors beloved late crew member in emotional premiere

The ‘Survivor’ 49 premiere takes a somber turn as the series remembers Vince Costello, a behind-the-scenes force in Fiji

The latest season of ‘Survivor’ opened with fierce competition, bold strategies, and the kind of unpredictable twists fans have come to expect. But when the credits rolled on the season 49 premiere, the mood shifted to something much more somber. A dedication card appeared on-screen with a heartfelt message: “In loving memory of Vince Costello, forever in our hearts.” The tribute left many viewers asking the same question: Who was Vince Costello, and why was his presence so meaningful to the ‘Survivor’ family?

Costello was no ordinary crew member. A native of Fiji, he became a vital part of the production team when the long-running CBS series moved its permanent base of operations to the islands. Joining the crew a decade ago, he stepped into the role of locations manager, bringing his deep knowledge of the Mamanuca Islands to the job. His expertise proved invaluable, ensuring that each season could be filmed safely, efficiently, and with respect for the land and culture. But for Costello, it was never just a job; it was personal. His dedication soon turned into a family affair.

His daughter Aline joined the ‘Survivor’ crew as a location assistant, while his son, Patrick, pursued his own path behind the camera as part of the show’s technical team. Costello himself once spoke to People magazine about how meaningful the experience had been. He praised the ‘Survivor’ team for honoring Fijian traditions and for treating the local culture with care. Before his life-changing role with ‘Survivor,’ Costello had already built an impressive résumé, reportedly working on around 50 different productions. His time with the CBS hit began with Season 33, ‘Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X,’ in 2016.

He continued with the show through season 48, according to IMDb, though it remains unclear whether he contributed to the filming of seasons 49 or 50. Tragically, Costello’s journey came to an end earlier this year. A GoFundMe page created by executive producer Jesse Jensen revealed that he had been diagnosed with late-stage Hepatocellular Carcinoma, a form of liver cancer. Though the exact timing of his passing has not been confirmed publicly, GeekSided reported that it occurred sometime after the production of season 50 wrapped.