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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' second trailer teases the return of one major MCU character

Spider-Man faces a dangerous new threat, a raging Hulk, and heartbreak from his past as the latest trailer raises big questions
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A screengrab of Tom Holland taken from the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)
A screengrab of Tom Holland taken from the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)

The latest look at ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ suggests Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) life is about to get messier than fans expected. Sony Pictures has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming Marvel film, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 31. The new chapter picks up four years after the audience last saw Peter make the heartbreaking choice to erase himself from the memories of everyone he cared about. According to the movie’s official description, he spends his days protecting New York while living a lonely life. The logline reads, “He’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.” 

Much of the newly released footage focuses on Peter trying to keep his powers in check. But one of the biggest surprises comes from Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner. Before the trailer arrived, many fans assumed Banner would appear only briefly or serve as occasional support for Peter. The footage, however, hints at a much larger role. At one point, Banner playfully delivers a warning. He says, “If you see me with this inhibitor off, run.” This refers to a device designed to stop him from transforming into the Hulk. As the trailer progresses, it becomes clear that things do not go according to plan. One particular sequence appears to place Spider-Man directly in conflict with the giant green Avenger. 

A screengrab of Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)
A screengrab of Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo from the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)

Peter seems caught in an impossible situation as he wants to help Banner while also protecting himself and everyone around him once the inhibitor fails. Away from the action, the emotional fallout from Doctor Strange’s memory spell remains a central part of the story. The trailer shows him attempting to reconnect with MJ and Ned, played once again by Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, respectively. Yet the challenge is obvious, as they do not remember him at all. For longtime fans of the franchise, some of the most difficult moments may come from watching Peter realize how much has changed. A brief glimpse reveals MJ spending time with a new romantic partner, suggesting she has moved forward with her life.

A screengrab of Tom Holland and Zendaya from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)
A screengrab of Tom Holland and Zendaya from the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)

Moreover, Michael Mando returns as Mac Gargan, the criminal who first appeared in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. Comic book readers know him better as Scorpion. Another major addition is Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. Known for his brutal methods and no-nonsense attitude, Frank Castle enters Peter’s world as a wildcard. Sony and Marvel are also keeping several story details hidden. The footage hints at additional threats lurking behind the scenes, though the identity of the movie’s main antagonist remains a mystery. Another topic generating discussion is Sadie Sink’s role. The ‘Stranger Things’ star remains one of the project’s biggest question marks. The latest trailer offers little information about her character, leaving the audience wondering how she fits into the story.

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