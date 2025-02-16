Ellen DeGeneres and Justin Timberlake bring a creepy twist to 'Doctor Strange': "You show me..."

Ellen DeGeneres has had her fair share of cringe-worthy moments over the years, and her spoof of the Marvel movie 'Doctor Strange' on her talk show is no exception. In a 2015 episode of 'The Ellen Show', the host teamed up with 'Trolls' star Justin Timberlake for a spoof called 'Strange Doctor'. Things got a little too close for comfort, making us squirm. However, while DeGeneres playfully claimed her spoof wasn’t inspired by the original film, it was obvious she was just bluffing.

“I’m sure you know Doctor Strange is the number-one movie in America; it’s already made over 300 million dollars, and they are saying it’s probably going to be the number-one movie again this weekend,” DeGeneres said. She added, “I am coming out with… This is so strange… So, that’s Doctor Strange. I’m coming out with a similar movie. Similar in the sense that it’s completely different but sounds the same. Mine is called Strange Doctor, and it stars myself and Justin Timberlake. And I think it’s going to be even bigger than that.” In the spoof, Timberlake plays a strange and creepy doctor who examines DeGeneres, his patient. He gives her an unwanted massage and rubs his “test tube” against her, as reported by ComicBook. Bizarre, we know.

In the video, Timberlake enters the hospital room as Strange Doctor while DeGeneres waits for him. He creeps up behind her and eerily says, "I was in the room the whole time." A visibly unsettled DeGeneres hilariously asks, "Is this part of the checkup?" as Timberlake massages her and playfully sniffs her. Leaning in closer, he teases, "I'll show you mine, you show me yours." An awkward DeGeneres responds, "Is that a test tube I'm feeling?" Oops! The spoof wraps up on a comedic note as DeGeneres says, "I'm in every single scene and I still don't know what the plot is."

Ellen DeGeneres during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on November 22, 2016, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

For the unversed, Marvel’s 'Doctor Strange' tells the story of a world-famous neurosurgeon, Dr. Stephen Strange, whose life changes after a terrible car accident leaves him unable to use his hands. When regular medicine fails him, he searches for a cure in a mysterious place called Kamar-Taj. He soon discovers that this isn’t just a healing center, it’s also the front line of a battle against dark forces trying to destroy reality. As he gains magical powers, he must decide whether to return to his old life of wealth and success or stay and protect the world as the most powerful sorcerer.

DeGeneres has a long-standing reputation for her creative and humorous parodies of popular culture on her talk show. One notable spoof was her take on Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' in 2016, where Ellen humorously inserted herself into 'Hold Up' music video from the album. In the parody, Ellen is seen sitting in a parked car, observing Beyoncé as she walks down the street, smashing cars and hydrants with a baseball bat. She exclaims to a friend on the phone, "I think Queen B has gone cray cray!" As Beyoncé approaches her car, Ellen ends the call, saying, "Becky, I have to go. I'm gonna call you back, but I do love what you're doing with your hair; it looks good." To divert Beyoncé's attention, Ellen shouts, "Look, there's Becky with the good hair!" Out of the blue, comedian Wanda Sykes appears, responding, "What? Girl, I'm Wanda with the good weave," before playfully smashing the camera, as per Entertainment Weekly.