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Who could succeed Tom Holland as 'Spider-Man'? Actor reveals his choice for the future of the franchise

Holland mentioned last month that he's willing to usher in a new era of 'Spider-Man' and is up for mentoring the next actor to play the superhero.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
A still of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' actor Tom Holland (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @tomholland2013)
A still of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' actor Tom Holland (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @tomholland2013)

Over the years, Tom Holland has played an integral role in establishing 'Spider-Man' as one of the most dependable superhero franchises, consistently churning out profitable movies. As the 30-year-old British actor is all set to return as the web-slinging superhero in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', which premieres exclusively in theatres on July 31, he recently suggested a viable alternative for the future of the 'Spider-Man' saga. It goes without saying that Holland has no plans to retire at the moment and hopes to return as Spider-Man several more times.

Holland was covered by the UK's Esquire magazine for its July/August issue. During the interview, Holland was asked whether there was any other actor he'd like to see follow in his footsteps. The actor's response was quite straightforward when he said, "Owen Cooper would be awesome. Obviously, he’s super-talented, and he’s the talk of the town right now." Holland had spoken about helping set up the next chapter of the franchise, noting that he'd be willing to usher in a new 'Spider-Man'-related character taking over the franchise’s next chapter, further adding, "For whoever's next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter." 

(Getty Images)
A still of Tom Holland (Image Source: Getty Images)

The fact that an established Hollywood star like Holland has put his faith in Cooper as his successor is a big feather in the 16-year-old actor's cap. Cooper was plucked from relative obscurity and catapulted to global fame after starring in the Netflix miniseries 'Adolescence.' He portrayed Jamie Miller, the son of Stephen Graham’s Eddie Miller, a troubled teenager who is sentenced to juvenile prison after brutally stab*ing a female classmate to death. Cooper's chilling portrayal of the deeply troubled teenager made him one of the most sought-after British actors in recent times. His performance in the Netflix miniseries went on to make history as the Warrington-born teenager became the first actor to win both the BAFTA Television Award for Best Supporting Actor and a Golden Globe Award in the same category. 

Owen Cooper accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for
Owen Cooper accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for "Adolescence" onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter)

Holland's career echoes somewhat of Cooper's trajectory. Apart from this, Holland received the best possible mentorship from Robert Downey Jr., who has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception. "In the way that Robert Downey was such a mentor for me in my first three movies, I would love to be that person for whoever is next," noted Holland. Speaking about the upcoming 'Brand New Day', Holland revealed in the same interview, "This movie is a real mystery, and for a large portion of the film, even Spider-Man is a little bit at odds and lost and is like, 'What is going on? We’re just trying to find ways to make this movie feel like a detective movie."

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