‘Bachelorette’ Season 22 is yet to drop but Taylor Frankie Paul’s already sent a suitor home: ‘He made it...’

Taylor Frankie Paul is stepping into her ‘Bachelorette’ era, and she’s making it clear that she’s not playing by anyone else’s rules. The 31-year-old social media star previewed her no-holds-barred approach during a prerecorded segment that aired during ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Finale on November 12. As quoted by Us Weekly, “They’re all amazing, which has made this all so much harder,” Taylor told host Jesse Palmer. “If they were not the best, it would make it easy to weed them out, but they’re just gentlemen, and there’s chemistry with them. It’s been wild.”

While Taylor praised most of her contestants, she also hinted that not everyone came to the mansion with the right intentions. True to form, she isn’t afraid to send someone packing if her gut tells her something’s off. “I’m not a very by-the-book girl, [and] I just want to be more comfortable,” she said. “The more comfortable we are, myself and the men … we try to be our truest selves. But, also, if I want to send people home before the rose ceremony, if I catch something, I’m sending them home.” Jesse confirmed that Taylor had already eliminated one contestant during filming, just a “couple of hours” before the segment aired.

In reply, Taylor explained, “He made it easy because he was trying to fire back at me, and I’m like, ‘Absolutely not.’ I’m not here to waste your time; please don’t waste mine. If you’re here for the wrong reasons, you’re leaving.” The incident apparently shook up the rest of the house. One of the guys even told her he was “terrified.” To which Taylor answered with a grin, “I was like, ‘Good.’” Still, she admitted that not all goodbyes have been that easy. “It’s part of this, and so saying goodbye is hard. Being away from my family is also difficult,” she confessed. “I’ve never been away at all, so this is new to me.”

Taylor shares two children with her ex-husband, Tate Paul, and a toddler son, Ever, with ex Dakota Mortensen. Despite juggling motherhood and newfound reality fame, she seems to be thriving in the spotlight. “It’s been so fun,” she said, gushing about the extravagant dates planned this season. “The group dates have been insane, by the way.” Jesse hinted that one of the standout moments involves a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ crossover event, while Taylor revealed that a few of her ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ costars made surprise appearances to lend her advice and support.

“A few of them visited me and they helped me out a little bit. They gave me some info that was very good for me to know,” Taylor teased. As filming continues, Taylor believes her journey could end in love, but she’s cautious. “It’s scary to say that because the last thing you want is to get your heart broken in this [and] you want it to be a mutual feeling. On my end, absolutely,” she said thoughtfully. Fans won’t have to wait long to see how it all unfolds. According to Decider, ‘The Bachelorette’ starring Taylor Frankie Paul premieres Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.