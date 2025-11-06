'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2 finale is approaching — who will receive Mel Owens' final rose?

In the previous episode of 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2, Owens was seen traveling to Antigua with the remaining two contestants

The highly anticipated finale of 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2 is just around the corner. Fans of the popular dating show are eager to know who Mel Owens will pick in the finale on ABC. In addition to this, fans can also catch the finale on the streaming platform Hulu the next day. According to Reality Steve, Owens will be proposing to Peg Munson, a 62-year-old retired firefighter and bomb technician from Las Vegas, in the finale. The pair's likely engagement will mark the end of another dramatic season of 'The Golden Bachelor.'

In the previous episode of 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2, which aired on November 5, Owens was seen traveling to Antigua with the remaining two contestants, Cindy Cullers and Munson. As per US Weekly, while getting ready for his first overnight date, Owens mentioned that the fantasy suite is “not just about the physical relationship.” Furthermore, Owens told the host Jesse Palmer that it’s a “razor-thin” decision between Cullers and Munson.

At first, Owens went on an overnight date with Munson. During their date, Munson candidly spoke about playing the role of a protector in her relationships and stated that for her, romance is a 'slow-burn,' but she vows to go deep when she allows herself to love. When Owens asked her about how their romance is going, Munson responded, "Good." On the other hand, Munson confessed in a private confessional that she worries if Owens is "emotionally available." Soon after, the duo enjoyed their dinner. Later on, Munson asked Owens to share his views on their relationship, and he shared he “really” likes Peg “a lot." Furthermore, Munson also gushed over Owens and specified that she feels "the same way."

The pair then headed to the fantasy suite, and Munson told the camera crew, “OK, everybody can leave, we are done. Love you." The next morning, Munson said, “I feel like we understand each other better now. … All of my concerns definitely got answered last night.” In the episode, Owens also had a good overnight date with Cullers. While having a heartfelt conversation with Cullers, Owens said, "I’ve never been in the position before, so I’m still working it out in my head and in my heart. I know the time is quickly coming to an end, but that’s the truth. But I love spending time with you, I love being with you." Mark your calendars as 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2 finale airs on November 12 on ABC at 9 pm ET.