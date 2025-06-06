The real reason former Home Free member Austin Brown was rejected by Simon Cowell on 'AGT'

"My advice is honestly next time rather than doing something slightly generic... talk to the producer, if we can find another day," Simon Cowell said.

'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell is known for his tough critiques. During the second episode of Season 20, which aired on June 3, singer Austin Brown — a former member of the all-male country a cappella group Home Free — performed a soaring rendition of 'When a Man Loves a Woman' to impress judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Cowell. However, Brown's performance failed to impress Cowell and Mandel, who felt it lacked the standout quality needed for Season 20. Ultimately, they chose to send him home.

As per Gold Derby, when Vergara was asked to give feedback on Brown's performance, she said, “Your voice is beautiful. I can feel that you mean what you were singing. I really liked it." Following that, Mel echoed the same sentiments by saying, "That was a really great audition. I loved your trills. I love that you owned the song. I enjoyed it. Thoroughly enjoyed it." Mandel added, "My feeling is this. That was really, really good and really heartfelt. It was beautiful, but this is season 20, and it's gotta be way more than just beautiful. Way more than just good, and that was really good singing."

When it came time to vote, Mandel said, "For me, it's a no." Soon after, Vergara chimed in, "See, I'm going to say yes," while Mel remarked, "I'm going to say yes." Then, the studio audience began roaring wildly as Cowell contemplated his vote and said, "This is not going to make me popular. I'm going to say no. My advice is, honestly, next time, rather than doing something slightly generic." Brown then asked Cowell, "Can I sing something else for you?" to which the latter replied, "No. I tell you why: because we don't have enough time. Austin, talk to the producer. if we can find another day, yes [you can sing another song], but I can't. We won't be able to have time tonight. No."

Fans of the show were not happy with the decision to send Brown home, and many took to social media to express their frustration. An X user wrote, "WTF @howiemandel@SimonCowell Austin Brown was a singer in @HomeFreeGuys you two are idiots for saying no @AGT." Another one penned, "I just can’t believe you guys sent Austin Brown home. He’s one of the best vocalists I’ve heard. Ten years fronting Home Free, and you two say no. Seriously!"

One netizen wrote, "I cannot believe you guys didn’t vote Austin Brown through; he is a great singer and had a better performance than many acts you sent through. Mel B, the actual singer asked you two What are you doing? B/c she knew he should make it." A user noted, "@AGT, once again, in the case of Austin Brown, you screwed the pooch. The PE teacher throwing footballs got four yeses, but Austin didn’t make it through? Thousands of middle and high school kids can throw footballs better."

