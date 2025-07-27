Filipino winner of ‘The Voice’ speaks out on the tragic family story that haunted him through the season

Throughout its 27-season run, 'The Voice' has been a safe haven for aspiring singers, regardless of their race, age, or nationality. In one amazing moment, a Filipino singer went on to secure the victory, making for a remarkable 'The Voice' moment. However, it was his tragic family story that grabbed major attention. While most of the details about his family life are under wraps, the singer did share about the awful event, calling it "very tragic, very tragic."

The winner in the discussion is Sofronio Vasquez, who came out on top of 'The Voice' Season 26. Notably, Vasquez's victory brought the end of a difficult, private journey for the Philippine immigrant. Just two weeks earlier, during the live shows, coach Michael Bublé brought attention to Vasquez’s struggle, saying, "Nobody in the whole universe besides you and your family knows what you’re going through." Bublé commended Vasquez's resilience and strength, adding, "If they understood the strength it took for you to overcome all of this adversity and still take the brass ring, they'd be astounded," per Lyndsanity.

Soon after winning the show, Vasquez slightly opened up about the challenges he had been quietly facing throughout the season. Vasquez spoke cautiously, hinting at a deeply painful past. He said, "Michael Bublé is very careful about telling everyone what his story is. But I guess I want to say that story is not friendly, as everyone could ever hear." He continued, "I had the saddest and the weirdest story, but it's very tragic. Very tragic." He didn't go into detail but offered a hint, explaining, "The only thing that I could say is that it's political."

Still, Vasquez found light in his victory, adding, "But I am here, and now that I am able to win 'The Voice,' people up above, I would say 'people,' because they are many, and now they're just angels, I know that they're very, very happy with the situation, knowing the fact that I am able to bring a little justice for the family." Reportedly, Vasquez grew up in the Philippines with limited means but a deep love for music, thanks to his father, whom he calls his first coach. Though he initially pursued a career in dentistry, the tragic loss of his father rekindled his passion for singing. In tribute to him, Vasquez returned to music, gaining attention through viral covers on social media, which ultimately led him to 'The Voice' stage, per NBC.

Vasquez made a strong impression in 'The Voice' Season 26 and earned a 4-Chair Turn in the Blind Auditions with 'I'm Goin' Down.' He end up choosing Michael Bublé as his coach and went on to win his battle round with 'The Power of Love.' Vasquez triumphed in the knockouts with 'You Don't Have to Say You Love Me.' In the playoffs, he impressed with 'Crying' and secured his place in the finals after performing 'If I Can Dream' and 'Every Breath You Take' in the live shows.