Simon Cowell doesn’t say sorry often — but this Australian pole dancer’s ‘AGT’ act left him no choice

Kristy Sellars's pole dancing act was so impressive that even Simon Cowell apologized for ever doubting her

Simon Cowell is regarded as the strictest judge on the panel of ‘America's Got Talent.’ Many also believe that it is very tough to impress him and receive his appreciation. However, in a shocking moment seen on the highly acclaimed reality competition, Cowell was heard apologising to contestant Kristy Sellars in season 17. The moment came after Sellar's performance in the Live Shows round. The Australian performer charmed everyone on ‘AGT’ with a routine that was far more than a simple pole dancing act with a few gymnastic stunts—it was a whole new level of display that also included interactive multimedia screens. According to NBC, Sellars' act also included stunning acrobatic feats.

Looking at the contestant’s routine, Heidi Klum told Sellars, "I'm very, very impressed, because you're such a multi-versed Artist." The judge then went on to add, "You do it all. You come up with everything. You act, you perform, your imagination is amazing. I loved it." Even Sofia Vergara was seen appreciating the dancer, stating, "This is so fascinating to see you do this on the stage, because the precision you have to have to make your act work. You have to be the right time at the right place at the right moment to create your magic. I really think this was even better than the audition."

Then came Cowell’s turn, who was not at all impressed during Sellars' original audition. However, it seemed that he had now changed his mind. He expressed, "I knew, Kristy, the first time we met, you were gonna be great." However, the 'Modern Family' star interrupted him and said that at first, Cowell was not that thrilled with the idea of pole dancing. "Actually, I have to apologize, [and] I'll tell you why," Cowell told Sellars. The judge then explained why he was not excited about a pole dance. "Normally, when people say they're going to pole dance, they go up a very short pole, stand there [with their legs out], stare at us, and that's it. And honestly, this was unbelievable...This is one of the most astonishingly brilliant, creative Acts we've seen on the Live Shows," he said.

The contestant further moved into the Finals of ‘America's Got Talent’ Season 17. She competed alongside all-female Lebanese dance troupe, the Mayyas, and 'AGT' Save winner Celia Munoz. As per Fandom, Sellars finished in second place. She later returned to the reality talent franchise, in 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League,' while competing on Howie Mandel's team. Unfortunately, she was eliminated in the Semifinals.

According to the outlet, the mother of three has studied various styles of dance. Driven by her passion, Sellars decided to try pole dancing as well, a form with which she fell in love. As she developed her skills in pole dancing, the Australian performer began blending other dance styles with it. During her audition, Sellars had performed to 2WEI’s cover of Ray Charles’ 'Hit the Road, Jack.' Her skills were so impressive that all four judges gave her "yes" votes.