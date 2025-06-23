Miss Heidi Klum on ‘AGT’? She’s teaming up with Sofía Vergara again — just not where you’d expect

Fans naturally got excited with the news of the besties' reunion on reality television once again.

Former supermodel Heidi Klum left the coveted judge's panel on 'America's Got Talent' and re-joined her turf, 'Project Runway,' this year. Klum had hinted at an exit from the reality show last year: "I'm back, and it's good to be home!" she had reflected in one of the first runway teasers. Recently, Klum revealed that her best friend and co-judge from AGT, Sofia Vergara, will be appearing as one of the guest judges along with fashion elites like Nina Garcia, Zac Posen, Michael Kors, Nikki Glaser, and many more on the designer series. "They’re not just walking the runway, they’re judging. Watch Project Runway on July 31 on @Freeform, @Hulu, and @disneyplus #ProjectRunway," the Instagram caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Project Runway (@projectrunway)

As per Good Housekeeping, fans naturally got excited with the news of the besties' reunion on reality television once again. "Omg Heidi and Sofia," a fan exclaimed with smiling face and heart emojis. "What a lineup," gushed another fan, referring to the celebrity judges. "I’m so excited! Love this show. Fashion, Drama, and a whole lotta Love," an ardent viewer added. "Omgg yess! I have been ready since last season's finale," a netizen reacted. "So I will be googling about a third of those people, but I can't wait," another viewer lauded. Meanwhile, during a recent podcast episode of 'Howie Mandel Does Stuff' titled 'Uh Oh... I'M SORRY Heidi Klum & Sofia Vergara', the two besties, made a few hilarious revelations about their deep bond.

"She doesn't love it when I have super high heels on," Klum revealed Vergara's pet peeve during their banter. "Why does it bother you so much that Heidi would be taller than you?" Mandel then teased the Colombian actress. "Because I look super short," Vergara instantly shot back. "You're not," Mandel reacted, to which the once Sports Illustrated model agreed, "She's not!" However, Vergara continued to explain how she felt about it. "Ok, but I’m not asking you what you think, I’m telling you how I feel. Heidi is a supermodel from the 90s!" she exclaimed. "Why do you have to say from the 90s?" At this point, Mandel poked fun. "She just wants to point out my age," Klum candidly added. "Because the real supermodels were in the 90s," Vergara added, referring to her best friend as an OG.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

As per Hola Magazine, Mandel revealed that he shares a special bond with the girls. "We genuinely enjoy each other and socialize outside and after, and before the show. Simon spends a good portion of his time overseas, but Heidi, Sofia, and I see each other often and have a good time. We come from very different worlds and have very different business acumen, but we respect each other's opinions. We're just four really authentic people who speak their minds and have a lot of respect and love for each other," he said. Vergara and Klum have been friends for more than five years now. The two are often spotted hanging out, and now they are even cheering for each other in the reality television world.