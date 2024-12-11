Jessica Sanchez fans celebrate as Sofronio Vasquez becomes first Asian to win 'The Voice'

Sofronio Vasquez will get a record deal with Universal Music Group in addition to the $100,000 cash award

Shye Roberts is placed second in the season-long competition, while Team Bublé's Sofronio Vásquez has been declared the champion of 'The Voice' Season 26.

Fans, in particular, are overjoyed as after Jessica Sanchez's anguish on 'American Idol', Sofronio has been named 'The Voice' winner.

One user wrote on X, "Jessica Sanchez walked so Sofronio Vasquez could run. 12 years in the making! Congrats Sofronio!" Another person added, "Finally, after that Jessica Sanchez heartbreak in American Idol, we have Sofronio Vasquez as The Voice champion." One X user further wrote, "Jessica Sanchez girl this one was for YOU you have been AVENGED!!!" A fourth person noted, "Mother Jessica Sanchez, we have avenged you!"

What happened to American Idol's Jessica Sanchez?

The world fell in love with Jessica in 2012. Her enormous voice filled theaters across the United States, although she was just around five feet tall and sixteen years old.

She may not have won 'American Idol', and it seems she didn't need to, as she is apparently living her best life. As she commanded every stage she walked on, young girls and their moms back home in the Philippines were already glued to their TV screens.

However, at 16, you can only learn so much. She relocated to Los Angeles, collaborated with some of the most well-known composers in the business, and heeded labels' advice to release all she needed to release.

'American Idol' runner-up Jessica Sanchez (Facebook/@JessicaSanchezOfficial)

What did the winner of 'The Voice' Season 26 get?

The winner gets a record deal and $100,000. The winner of 'The Voice' will be awarded a recording deal as the big prize, as the competition is over and America has cast its vote for their favorite talent. The 'The Voice' winners have gone on to have prosperous music careers.

For instance, at the age of 16, Danielle Bradberry, under the guidance of Coach Blake Shelton, won Season 4 and received a record contract with Big Machine Records. Shelton also mentored Cassadee Pope, who won Season 3 and signed a record contract with Republic Nashville. After winning Season 8, Sawyer Fredericks of Team Pharrell secured a record deal with Republic Records. After winning Season 25, Asher HaVon of Team Reba earned a record deal with Republic Records.

Sofronio Vasquez won 'The Voice' Season 26 (@nbc)

Sofronio Vasquez was always the winner

Sofronio has been the one to beat since the beginning. In the finale, Sofronio remained utterly dominant.

He's a musician at heart. That is obviously his home. Sofronio is a great artist to listen to right now if you're searching for one. He has an amazing stage presence. He is Superman with a musical touch.

Furthermore, he highlights the theatricality of nature. He may be a wizard of music! He exudes excitement, enthusiasm, and hope, demonstrating that he was always destined to win.

Sofronio Vasquez in 'The Voice' Season 26 (Facebook/@MichaelBuble)

On Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8 PM ET/PT, 'The Voice' will return with Season 27. The following day, it will be streamed on Hulu.

