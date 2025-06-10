Will Richard Goodall appear on ‘The Voice’? Rumors swirl after ‘AGT’ winner shares dream collab wish

Despite winning ‘AGT’ trophy and $1M — Richard Goodall still clocks in every day at his janitor job

Ever since 'America's Got Talent' made its debut in 2006, hundreds of hopefuls have stepped on the stage in hopes of changing their lives for the better by winning the show. Among them, Season 19 winner Richard Goodall stands out, thanks to his powerful vocal talent and equally endearing personality. Despite winning the show, Goodall has continued working as a janitor—but now, he's looking to broaden his career horizons. He’s expressed interest in competing on 'The Voice', and honestly, we’re all here for it.

Since winning 'America’s Got Talent,' Goodall has been juggling his janitor duties along with traveling and performing across U.S. cities. In an interview with CinemaBlend, he revealed his dream collaborations, showing gratitude for every opportunity that has come his way. “I would love to work with somebody like Michael Bublé. I would love to work with Foreigner. Their music is amazing,” Goodall said enthusiastically. Notably, Michael Bublé is a coach on 'The Voice', where his team member also won the show.

Having Goodall on the show as a team member for Bublé could not only make Goodall's wish of collaborating with him come true but also help Bublé score a hat trick after his Season 26 and 27 wins. He also shared that he’s open to collaborating with anyone, saying, “Like I said before, I'm so happy to work with and meet with anybody who is wanting to [collaborate], because like I said, it's just an absolute blessing to just get up there and make a little bit of money at it, and then bless people at the same time. So yeah, anybody who's willing to work with me, I'm willing to work with them.” Goodall, the oldest winner in America’s Got Talent history, also talked about how his life has changed post-victory.

Now a recognizable figure, Goodall told reporters that fame has followed him even into everyday errands: “Every 10 feet” at Walmart, he’s stopped by fans who were moved by his story and vocals. He shared his disbelief at how far he’s come, especially after performing with the legendary rock band Journey in the finale — a full-circle moment after auditioning with their song “Don’t Stop Believin’.” He further added, “People say that they have a bucket list of stuff that they want to do before they go."

The singer further said, "And this was a bucket list [item] that was up on a higher shelf that I didn't know about,” he said. “How could anybody, someone from Indiana, just a regular person, possibly get to sing [with Journey]?” Goodall also gave an update on his music plans: “Any downtime that I have that's not doing anything travel-wise, I'm working with a local band here that sounds really good... not resting, keeping my voice in to shape and doing the best that I can.” He added that he’s working on original music as well, aiming to build his own act. Looking ahead to AGT Season 20, Goodall remains optimistic: “The sky's the limit” for everyday people with hidden talent.

For the uninformed, after winning the 'AGT', Goodall expressed a thoughtful approach to his new life, sharing that he’s not rushing to leave his janitor job just yet, as per Gold Derby. Goodall worked as a janitor for a middle school in Terre Haute, Indiana. The winner revealed that he is now looking forward to what's next as he said, "I'm going to be there for a little while and see what comes our way and see where life takes us."

Goodall also shared his future plans with his wife as he revealed, "We definitely want a home, and then we want to invest a little bit of the money smartly and just do whatever is called for." He also mentioned their adventurous side, saying, "We might rent or lease a nice RV and just kind of tour around different places."