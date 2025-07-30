19-year-old singer nearly gave up on music — until a tragedy turned his pain into purpose on ‘American Idol’

John Foster's mother recalls her son's tough journey to 'American Idol' and success in Hollywood!

Coming from a tiny town in Louisiana, John Foster began making his mark in music through his ‘American Idol’ journey. During her appearance on the ‘Unfiltered with Kiran’ podcast, John’s mother, Amanda, reflected on his rise to national recognition. “He didn’t make it past the open call that first time,” she told the host. “But I’ll never forget how excited I was. I left work early that day. We had everything set up, and my heart was pounding. I just had so much faith in him, even when he didn’t quite believe in himself yet,” Amanda added.

However, John didn’t let the setback stop him, he kept going. He auditioned again and made it through the initial rounds but was eliminated before meeting the judges. After another setback, a personal moment gave him the confidence he needed. Though he wasn’t on the show, his local performances began selling out. The growing crowds boosted both his confidence and his music. His rising success caught the attention of producers, who invited him back in 2024, and this time, he made it count.

John didn’t just appear on the new season of ‘American Idol,' he made it to the finale and unlocked new opportunities. He even performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage, winning hearts across the country. He performed an original song, ‘Tell That Angel I Love Her,’ a tribute to his best friend Maggie Dunn, who died in an accident. “I think Maggie knew his potential before John Foster even did,” John’s mother revealed. “She believed in him and pushed him to go after this dream. She was his person. After she died, music became his therapy,” she added.

Amanda said watching her son perform that tribute was one of the hardest and proudest moments of her life. The proud mom gushed over his success and how he created a lane in music and on the show. She further praised his character, which he maintained before and after the show. “He never changed to fit what someone else thought he should be. He went through Idol just being John Foster,” she said. “I was scared they wouldn’t see that, see him for who he really is. But they did. America saw the John I know,” Amanda said.

The proud mom believes her son’s character is what won over audiences of all ages. Younger fans tip their hats to John, while older ones praise Amanda for how she raised him. “He’s got older folks messaging me just to say, ‘thank you for raising him this way.’ That’s what hits my heart,” she added. Amanda said John’s sister, Elizabeth, also played a big role in his success. “She’s been his number one cheerleader besides me. They’re just two and a half years apart and incredibly close,” the mom gushed.