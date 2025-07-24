12-year-old ventriloquist’s reaction to Mel B’s golden buzzer on ‘AGT’ was pure chaos (in the cutest way)

Darci Lynne was once just a kid with a puppet — until an unforgettable moment on ‘America’s Got Talent' changed everything

We all remember Darci Lynne, the youngest winner of ‘America’s Got Talent.' She was a sweet, young girl who managed to win the hearts of all the judges with her incredible talent for ventriloquism. In case you don't recall, the contestant had earned a Golden Buzzer from pop star and judge Mel B during the season 12 auditions. Mel B. Around the same time, Lynne was also seen getting candid in a backstage video.

In the throwback video from 2017, Lynne shared how her emotions were all over the place when she received the coveted Golden Buzzer on 'America's Got Talent' Season 12. "Mel B said that I melted her heart and she thought I was just wonderful," she said in the backstage interview, and she was joined by her puppet, Petunia. In a message to Mel B, she said, "I would like to say thank you so much to Mel B, you're awesome, you're my favorite, and you're the best Spice Girl ever." Lynne’s audition had wowed the judging panel, and they had given her a standing ovation. The audience was also on their feet, appreciating her out-of-this-world performance. Overwhelmed by the big moment, the young contestant couldn't hold back her tears.

According to NBC, in the backstage video, Lynne was seen sharing her point of view, as she talked about the moment she received the Golden Buzzer. "When I got the Golden Buzzer, I kinda, like, died and came back," the ventriloquist stated. She then added, "I was in a little bit of shock when I came off the stage. I was like, 'This is unreal, this can't be happening.'" Years later, in a 2024 interview with People Magazine, Lynne—who later went on to become a singer-songwriter, releasing her debut single ‘Push Our Luck’ (inspired by her ex-boyfriend)—stated that her new life is “crazy for a lot of people.” “I started writing music in quarantine, and it's just something that I've come to be super passionate about,” the 'AGT' winner said.

Talking to the outlet, Lynne said, “Ventriloquism has brought me so far and blessed me with lots of people who have just kept on this journey with me. So, it's important that I show this side of me and show that I can hold my own as a solo artist now, singing with my mouth open." According to Fandom, Lynne returned for ‘America's Got Talent: Champions,’ where she was eliminated in the Preliminaries, finishing in second place.

However, she later returned as a wildcard during the finals of the reality TV show. Following this, Lynne became the runner-up of ‘America's Got Talent: Champions.’ Lynne was later also seen in ‘America's Got Talent: Fantasy League’ where she competed on Heidi Klum’s team, and got eliminated in the Semifinals. She first developed an interest in ventriloquism when she saw the act at a church event. Before her stint on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Lynne was also seen in ‘Little Big Shots’ as well as ‘Little Big Shots UK.’