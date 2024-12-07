'Southern Charm' star Taylor Ann Green calls out ex-Shep Rose over 'delusional' remark

‘Southern Charm’ star Taylor Ann Green slams Shep Rose's claims about her family

'Southern Charm' Season 10 has only aired its premiere, but the drama is already heating up. In the December 5 episode, Bravo star Shep Rose shared his thoughts on his ex, Taylor Ann Green, and her family. While criticizing Taylor's new boyfriend, Gaston Rojas, Shep claimed that Taylor’s family wishes she was still with him. However, Taylor swiftly slammed these claims on Instagram, offering a very different perspective.

The day after the episode aired, Taylor took to her Instagram stories to slam Shep's comments. She wrote: "Yeah. I'm gonna pop off here a second, publicly. Let me shout from the mountain tops that both my parents, my grandparents, and yes, even my recently late grandfather all couldn't be happier that I've moved on and am in a much better, happier, and healthier relationship."

Taylor continued: "So this comment. SENDS ME. What planet do you live on, bro?" In another story, Taylor expressed gratitude for no longer being with Shep: "You cheated on me 4 times (that I know of), and you think my family wishes I was still with you? DELUSIONAL."

Taylor’s final statement addressed Shep's comparison of her to his new girlfriend, Sienna Evans: "And thank GOD I'm everything your 'girlfriend' isn't. I want nothing to do with you. Leave me and my relationship alone. I will not stand for this."

‘Southern Charm’ star Taylor Ann Green addresses Shep Rose's claims (Instagram/@tayloranngreen)

Did Taylor Ann Green block Shep Rose?

During Season 10, Episode 1 of 'Southern Charm', former lovers Taylor and Shep saw each other for the first time in a long time. The two exchanged greetings and engaged in small talk, during which Shep asked Taylor if she had blocked him. Taylor responded with a lighthearted, "Maybe I did?" and added, "Sorry."

In a private confessional, Taylor revealed she had, in fact, blocked Shep. Laughing, she said, "Yes, I blocked Shep. I don't need to have him in my life, on my text messages day in and day out sending memes or, 'Hey, I'm hanging out with our mutual friends.'"

‘Southern Charm’ star Taylor Ann Green shares her take on Shep Rose on Instagram (Instagram/@tayloranngreen)

Who is Taylor Ann Green's new boyfriend?

Taylor began dating Gaston in September 2023 when she only searching for a "best friend." Gaston works as a territory manager at BD, a global medical technology company based in Carmel, New York. According to his LinkedIn profile, Rojas graduated from Carmel High School in 2010, where he actively participated in the jazz band, wind ensemble, and varsity teams for basketball and baseball.

‘Southern Charm’ star Taylor Ann Green is currently dating Gaston Rojas (Instagram/@tayloranngreen)

Taylor Ann Green's clash with Salley Carson over Shep Rose

'Southern Charm' newcomer Salley Carson has an unexpected connection to Taylor's dating history, having been romantically linked to both Taylor’s current boyfriend, Gaston, and her ex, Shep. In the Season 10 trailer, Salley reveals, “I dated Shep for two and a half years.” The comment doesn’t sit well with Taylor, who quickly counters with, “Y’all just f-cked.” The heated exchange hints at the start of a tense conflict later in the season.

‘Southern Charm’ star Salley Carson has allegedly dated Shep Rose (@BravoTV)

'Southern Charm' season 10 airs on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.