Inside Taylor Ann Green's dating life: 'Southern Charm' star moves on with new beau after Shep Rose split

'Southern Charm' stars Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose had a turbulent relationship

'Southern Charm' star Taylor Ann Green enjoyed a whirlwind romance with Shep Rose but parted ways after two years. However, Taylor has since moved on in her life and has often flaunted her romance on social media. The reality star started dating Gaston Rojas after Shep's split and they are still going strong.

Taylor's new beau was a roommate of one of the 'Southern Hospitality' stars and also had a connection with 'Southern Charm' newbie and 'Bachelor Nation' star Salley Ann Carson. Season 10 of the Bravo show is in the corner and fans must be expecting to get more glimpses into the duo's relationship.

The upcoming show will feature Taylor's new relationship after her past drama. However, the preview of the new season has teased that she has been thriving with her new partner and has also set some serious boundaries with her ex, friends, and past flames so nothing could threaten her newfound happiness.

Taylor Ann Green is currently dating Gaston Rojas (Instagram/@tayloranngreen)

How did Taylor Ann Green meet Gaston Rojas?

Following a messy fallout with Shep Rose and a dramatic situation with Austen Kroll, Taylor Ann Green dedicated her time to finding her own happiness and she has notably found it. The reality star met her new boyfriend Gaston Rojas through 'Southern Hospitality' star TJ Dinch in 2023 and sparked an instant connection.

Taylor teased her romance in 2023, claiming she has been seeing someone, and made her relationship Instagram official on 2024's New Year's Eve. The duo seems to be serious about each other and has also recently supported each other at their friends' wedding.

Taylor Ann Green met Gaston Rojas through a mutual friend (Instagram/@tayloranngreen)

Why did 'Southern Charm' stars Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose split?

'Southern Charm' stars Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose parted ways in 2022 after two years of whirlwind romance. Taylor accused Shep of infidelity teasing that was the biggest reason for their split. She slammed Shep on the Bravo show and said, "We spent two and a half years together. You’ve allegedly slept with over 300 women."

However, this wasn't the first time that Shep cheated on Taylor. During the Season 7 reunion, Shep confessed to cheating on Taylor. He admitted to kissing a girl in a stairwell calling the mystery woman an 'old flame'. He called it a moment of weakness as he was drinking. However, Taylor chose to trust Shep and forgive him for his mistake. She noted that she loved him and wanted to continue their relationship.

'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose was previously linked to Taylor Ann Green (Bravo)

Are Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose on speaking terms?

'Southern Charm' stars Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose are definitely not on talking terms, especially after dramatic season 9. Shep has recently revealed that Taylor doesn't want to be in contact with him and she sure has genuine reasons. Shep also admitted during Bravo Fan Fest that he considered texting Taylor multiple times but never did.

Taylor and Shep filmed Season 10 together and would bump heads in the reunion and they don't have any connection beyond that. Despite their split and turbulent past, Shep still roots for Taylor and claims that he will always be there for her whenever she needs anything, Interestingly, Shep is still in contact with Taylor's mom.

Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose are not in contact (Instagram/@tayloranngreen)

'Southern Charm' Season 10 will premiere on Thursday, December 5 at 9 pm ET on Bravo, and the next day on Peacock.