‘Baby Reindeer’ star and two others join Michael Keaton’s western thriller ‘Rode to Ruin’

Michael Keaton starrer ‘Rode to Ruin’ welcomes ‘Baby Reindeer’ actor as an outlaw with a personal vendetta

'Rode to Ruin' has welcomed more actors. According to Variety, Emmy Award-winning actor and writer Richard Gadd has joined the cast. He will play Clive McKinney, a young leader of an outlaw gang pursuing a rumored treasure. He also has a personal vendetta and is looking for a man who ruined his family. Gadd is best known for starring as Donny Dunn in the widely acclaimed 'Baby Reindeer.' Multi-Emmy and SAG-nominated actor Bill Camp and Oscar-nominated filmmaker and actor Ray McKinnon are also on board, but their characters are under wraps. The movie is currently in production in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Laura Linney posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @mrrichardgadd)

Angel has acquired the thriller's worldwide rights and will release the movie in 2027. "Richard, Ray and Bill are the kind of actors who make every scene better simply by being in it," said producer Lori McCreary about the casting. "They each bring such specificity, humanity and truth to their work, and seeing them alongside Michael, Morgan and Laura is incredibly exciting. Avy Kaufman has helped us make this cast something very special." Chris Candy, Travis Hammer, Thom Rivera and Derek Hinkey have also joined the cast.

A still of Keaton and Freeman from 'Clean and Sober' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

According to Deadline, Michael Keaton directs the highly anticipated movie and also stars as U.S. Marshal Henry Tillman. He also produces the venture. The movie's synopsis details that the thriller follows a retired U.S. Marshal who spends four decades looking for his wife's killer. The search leads him to an aging outlaw who is losing his memory. Eventually, both will discover a buried truth that neither man may survive. Morgan Freeman is co-starring as the wanted outlaw, Joseph Mulberry.

Laura Linney posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @itsmelauralinney)

Laura Linney is also in the cast, according to Deadline. She plays Hedda Tessman, a frontier trader and Joseph's confidante. When Joseph and Henry find themselves in trouble, she proves to be the reckoning neither of them saw coming. R. Dean McCreary has penned the script. Alongside Lori and Keaton, Kelly Mendelsohn, Gary Lucchesi, and Richard Gray are billed as producers. Steve Sarowitz, Skip Herman, Carter Boehm, Blake Johnson, John Bommarito, and Randall Emmett serve as executive producers.