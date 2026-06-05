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David Leitch and Jason Statham's action-comedy finally sets release date but fans have a long wait ahead

'Jason Statham Stole My Bike' will see the actor take on a comedic role similar to his character in the 2015 hit action-comedy 'Spy'
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
An image of the action star Jason Statham (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @jasonstatham)
An image of the action star Jason Statham (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @jasonstatham)

The successful partnership between Jason Statham and David Leitch will continue on the big screen with their meta action-comedy, 'Jason Statham Stole My Bike.' On Thursday, June 4, the film's distributor, Black Bear, announced that the movie will hit theaters on August 6, 2027. Alison Flierl has penned the screenplay from her story, which she co-wrote with Scott Chernoff. However, plot details are being kept under wraps, as of this writing. Filming took place in locations including London and Malta and will reportedly wrap up this week. So far, Statham is the only confirmed actor attached to the project.

Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson seen in David Leitch's 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' (Image Source: Universal Pictures | Photo by Frank Masi)
Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson seen in David Leitch's 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' (Image Source: Universal Pictures | Photo by Frank Masi)

The upcoming project will see the action star play a fictionalized version of himself. In April, Leitch spoke to Collider about the film's intriguing title, calling it "the greatest film title of all time," before sharing what fans can expect from Statham's character in the movie. "He's playing Jason Statham. He's playing himself. I think that that's what's really interesting about it to me. I think it's different than some of these other meta movies. We're just really trying to capture something comedic and fun. Obviously, there are some referential things going on. There is a four-quadrant element to it. It's fun, and it's family, and it's a chance for Jason and I to do something we've been wanting to do for a long time, and that's, really, get together and make a story with a heart," he said.

Jason Statham as seen with Melissa McCarthy in the 2015 film 'Spy' (Image Source: Twentieth Century Fox | Photo by Larry Horricks)
Jason Statham as seen with Melissa McCarthy in the 2015 film 'Spy' (Image Source: Twentieth Century Fox | Photo by Larry Horricks)

Furthermore, he teased that the forthcoming title will see the 58-year-old star showcasing his comedic skills as the role will resemble his portrayal of CIA field agent Rick Ford in the 2015 action-comedy 'Spy.' "There'll be a lot of action, but you're going to see Jason be fun. I think that's what's really exciting. Jason has such great comedic instincts, and he gets to do it a lot. He did it in Spy, but he doesn't get to do it a lot, is what I should say, and I think people want to see him in those roles." The filmmaker also added that the movie will have a PG-13 rating.  

David Leitch seen during the filming of 'Deadpool 2' (Image Source: Instagram | @davidmleitch)
David Leitch seen during the filming of 'Deadpool 2' (Image Source: Instagram | @davidmleitch)

The film is the latest chapter in the long-standing collaboration between Statham and Black Bear. The action star recently wrapped up production on Guy Ritchie's thriller 'Viva La Madness,' by Black Bear Pictures. Leitch is known for helming films including 'John Wick,' 'The Fall Guy,' 'Deadpool 2,' 'Bullet Train,' and the upcoming feature 'How to Rob a Bank.' Furthermore, 'Jason Statham Stole My Bike' is produced by Statham for Punch Palace Productions, Meredith Berg and Ethan Erwin for Beryllium Entertainment, Leitch and Kelly McCormick for 87North, and John Friedberg for Black Bear.

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