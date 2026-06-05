Does ‘Scary Movie 6’ have a post-credits scene? Everything to know before leaving your seat

The latest installment in the franchise is directed by Michael Tiddes and based on a screenplay written by Marlon and Shawn Wayans

'Scary Movie 6' premiered in theatres on June 5, 2026, bringing an end to a nearly 13-year wait. While it is still too early to confirm whether the popular spoof comedy franchise is making a solid comeback, it is quite clear that the Wayans brothers haven't lost their touch. The franchise is known for its parodies and references to popular films, including the 'Scary Movie' franchise itself. Since the previous instalment, 'Scary Movie 5,' hit theatres back in 2013, the landscape of theatrical films has undergone significant changes.

Today's moviegoers expect a bit more out of a film than before. Credit scenes, which are snippets that play alongside the credits or show up at the end, have become a popular feature in modern cinema. It goes without saying that the trend was popularized by Marvel's blockbuster productions, which often use post-credit scenes to tease future installments. With time, the idea of these sequences has become increasingly widespread, naturally begging the question: Does 'Scary Movie 6' have a post-credits scene?

A still from 'Scary Movie 6' (Image Source: Paramount Pictures)

The short answer is yes, 'Scary Movie 6' does not have one but two post-credits scenes. The first one is more of a mid-credits scene, which will give the audience more details about the fictional movie 'Brosferatu,' a spoof of Robert Eggers' 2024 movie 'Nosferatu.' The second post-credits scene will play on one side of the screen while the credits roll. It is interesting to note that while these two scenes do not set up a potential seventh installment of 'Scary Movie', they do offer quirky and captivating takes on two prominent elements from the horror genre.

A still from 'Scary Movie 6' (Image Source: Paramount Pictures)

The official synopsis of 'Scary Movie 6' reads, "Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer (Ghostface), the Core Four are back in the killer's crosshairs, and no horror movie IP is safe. Marlon Wayans (Shorty), Shawn Wayans (Ray), Anna Faris (Cindy), and Regina Hall (Brenda) reunite in "Scary Movie" alongside returning favorites and fresh faces to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every "final chapter" that absolutely isn't final. Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. Every line gets crossed. The Wayans are back to cancel the Cancel Culture." The movie is directed by Michael Tiddes, and it is based on a screenplay written by Marlon and Shawn Wayans, in association with Craig Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, and Rick Alvarez.