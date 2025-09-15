Hannah Einbinder’s bold Emmys 2025 speech gets bleeped as she wins first-ever award for ‘Hacks’: ‘Go Birds...’

Hannah Einbinder who won the Emmy for her role as Ava Daniels in 'Hacks' delivered a censored political speech supporting Palestine

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards is grabbing major attention, but not just for its extravagant red carpets and Hollywood A-listers. The prestigious award ceremony saw a host of actors voicing their support for Palestine, and Hannah Einbinder's acceptance speech is one of them. Einbinder won an Emmy for supporting actress in a comedy series for 'Hacks,' but it was her bold words that became the talk of the town. So much so that it was literally bleeped, and for that, she also had to pay $10k.

A still of Hannah Einbinder accepting the Outstanding Supporting Actress for 'Hacks' during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image Source: YouTube | Televison Academy)

After receiving the accolade, Einbinder said, "I want to thank Jean Smart, who is like the sun, and I just get to stand in her warmth. I want to thank the cast and crew of 'Hacks,'" as per Yahoo! Entertainment. Einbinder continued her speech boldly while going over the allotted time, saying, "I'll pay the difference, sorry. Finally, I want to say, 'Go Birds, F**K ICE, and Free Palestine." Notably, the 'difference' referred to host Nate Bargatze's charity fundraiser, where winners pay for every minute they go over their allotted time. Einbinder is estimated to owe $10,000 for her remarks, with funds going to the Boys and Girls Club. Following the applause, a GoFundMe was started on her behalf.

Not only Einbinder, but Javier Bardem also voiced his support for Palestine. The actor walked the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet wearing a keffiyeh scarf to show support for the film 'Workers for Palestine.' Speaking to Variety's Marc Malkin, he said, "I cannot work with someone who justifies or supports the genocide." He added, "Here I am today, denouncing the genocide in Gaza. I am talking about the IAGS, the International Association of Genocide Scholars, who study genocide thoroughly and have declared it is a genocide. That’s why we ask for a commercial and diplomatic blockade, and also sanctions on Israel to stop the genocide. Free Palestine." Notably, just a week before the Emmys, 3,900 industry professionals signed a pledge organized by Film Workers for Palestine, vowing not to work with Israeli institutions or film companies "implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people."

Paramount responded to the letter by condemning a boycott of the Israeli film and television industry, stating, "At Paramount, we believe in the power of storytelling to connect and inspire people, promote mutual understanding, and preserve the moments, ideas, and events that shape the world we share. This is our creative mission. We do not agree with recent efforts to boycott Israeli filmmakers. Silencing individual creative artists based on their nationality does not promote better understanding or advance the cause of peace." The statement added, "The global entertainment industry should be encouraging artists to tell their stories and share their ideas with audiences throughout the world. We need more engagement and communication, not less."

Bardem responded to Paramount's letter, saying, "There's also an association called Film Workers for Palestine, and I want to clarify something based on Paramount's letter. Film Workers for Palestine do not target any individuals based on identity. The targets are those film companies and institutions that are complicit and are whitewashing or justifying the genocide and its apartheid regime. We do stand with those who are helping and being supportive of the oppressed people." He further added, "I cannot work with someone that justifies or supports the genocide. That's as simple as that. We shouldn't be able to do that, in this industry or any other industry."