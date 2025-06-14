6 brutal ‘DWTS’ injuries that nearly took contestants off the dance floor for good

Dancing shouldn’t be this dangerous or even painful — but for these 'DWTS' celebs, it was

Every art form demands sacrifice — from a painter’s steady hand to a gymnast’s risk of injury, and dancing is no exception. While ‘Dancing with the Stars’ has always been a source of entertainment, behind the scenes, many contestants have pushed their bodies to the brink. From painful rehearsals to ignoring medical advice, some celebs took the stage in defiance of serious injuries — all for the love of dance. Here’s a look at 6 terrifying injuries that prove just how far these stars were willing to go.

Pamela Anderson

'Baywatch' beauty Pamela Anderson lit up the 'Dancing With the Stars' ballroom in Seasons 10 and 12 before taking her dance moves overseas to compete on 'DWTS' France. But during rehearsals, she faced a not-so-glamorous setback. In an Instagram post, Pamela revealed, “I hurt my right calf muscle in rehearsal last night. We weren’t doing anything crazy—just dancing. It felt like someone hurled a baseball at my leg. I screamed and turned around, but no one was there. That’s when I realized… my calf muscle might’ve exploded,” as per Women's Health. Anderson further revealed that at the time, her partner, Maxime Dereymez, immediately rushed Anderson to the car and then to the hotel room.

Kim Zolciak

Luck plays its game in a way that it did with the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star. Kim Zolciak was one of the favorites of the viewers, however, she suffered a mini-stroke. This eventually forced her to discontinue, eliminating herself from the competition back in season 21. It was tough to see her leave the competition for all of her die-hard fans. Explaining on her near fatal incident from 2015, Zolciak wrote on Instagram, “And when [daughter Brielle Biermann] called [ex-husband Kroy Biermann] to tell him something wasn’t ‘right’ with me I remember him yelling, ‘Brielle get her in the car NOW and take her to the hospital fast every minute count!’ It’s TRUE! And I’m so thankful for everyone’s quick thinking.”

Ginger Zee

Talking about the worst injuries on ‘DWTS’, Ginger Zee is remembered by almost everyone, a meteorologist who hurt her pelvis during practice. Her fans might recall the troubling Season 22 that she had to deal with. Back then, Zee had stated, “I couldn’t even do two of my dress rehearsal runs today because, for one, I can’t even do some of the moves. I’m not allowed to,” also adding that she is not even close to where she needs to be. However, after visiting a physical therapist, Zee set foot on the stage again.

Bobby Bones

Bobby Bones, who is widely loved by his fans for being a country radio personality, suffered from a sore mouth while preparing for Season 27 of ‘DWTS.’ Talking to People, he recalled, “I had to fill out a lot of paperwork, because I got hit really hard.” While dominating the stage with his great performances, he had taken an elbow right in the face, ultimately requiring him to file a dental claim. Detailing the incident, he further expressed to the outlet, “There was blood and a tooth. I still don’t know what I’m doing.”

Bill Nye

Another terrifying injury that will surely have your hair raised was that of the TV presenter, Bill Nye, pairing up with professional dancer Tyne Stecklein. However, much to everyone's shock, his journey almost ended after he tore his tendon. But he surely had his last dance to present, while also having his fans rejoice. He set foot on the stage even after the doctor advised him to stay away from the ballroom. Gaining much respect from everyone, he danced in pain. However, due to a low score from the performance following the injury, the identity was eliminated from Season 17 that night. Recalling his days on the dancing show, Nye told 'GMA' anchors, "It was the coolest thing. It was great," as per ABC News.

Melissa Rycroft

Melissa Rycroft may have claimed the Mirrorball Trophy during the ‘Dancing With the Stars: All Stars’ season, but her path to victory was anything but easy. Behind the glitz and glitter, she battled a painful herniated disk sustained during rehearsals — an injury severe enough to land her in the hospital and nearly sideline her dancing career. Despite the setback, Melissa pushed through, returning to the ballroom and performing through the pain. Rycroft was partnered with Tony Dovolani, who not only helped her shine on stage but also became a friend for life.