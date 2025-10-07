Cajun singer’s soulful harmonica and voice earn rare 4-chair turn, leaving ‘Voice’ coaches fighting over him

Dustin Dale Gaspard’s soulful blend of Cajun French and rhythm & blues leaves every Coach fighting for him.

Even after 28 seasons, ‘The Voice’ continues to prove that there’s no such thing as “seen it all.” On Monday, October 6 episode, the Blind Auditions took an unexpected and heart-stirring turn when a Louisiana-born singer brought something entirely new to the stage: the first-ever performance in Cajun French in the show’s history. That trailblazer was 33-year-old Dustin Dale Gaspard, a self-described “swamp pup musician” from Cow Island, Louisiana. It’s a place, as he jokes, “with as many people as alligators.” Gaspard’s music, like his roots, is steeped in Southern soul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Dale Gaspard (@dustindalegaspard)

He blends the bounce of New Orleans rhythm and blues with country-western storytelling and traditional Cajun melodies. Life on the road hasn’t been easy for the bilingual performer. Gaspard currently lives out of his car, traveling from one gig to another, playing bars, festivals, and small-town events; anywhere that will have him. But when he stepped onto ‘The Voice’ stage, guitar in hand and harmonica at the ready, it was clear this was his moment to turn that hardship into triumph. Before he even began singing, Coach Michael Bublé perked up.

As per NBC, “He’s playing the harmonica already?” he asked with surprise, as Gaspard launched into a soulful rendition of Sam Cooke’s timeless classic ‘Bring It On Home to Me.’ Switching seamlessly between English and Cajun French, Gaspard delivered a heartfelt performance. One by one, the red chairs spun. Then, all at once, all four Coaches were turned. A 4-Chair Turn is one of the rarest and most celebrated moments on ‘The Voice.’ Coach Niall Horan was quick to jump in with praise, calling Gaspard “proper unique.” The former ‘One Direction’ star added with a grin, “Please pick me, I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

Reba McEntire, connecting with his Southern roots, told him, “I’m from southeastern Oklahoma, so not far from where you are. You’re different. You’re unusual. You’re refreshing. And you can sing and play.” Meanwhile, Bublé was all about Gaspard’s sincerity. Bublé labeled him as “authentic” and “unique.” But it was Coach Snoop Dogg who sealed the moment with his signature charm. “If you ever change your mind and think about leaving, leaving me behind, pick me, bring it on over to me,” Snoop crooned. And as reported by Parade, in the end, after weighing his options, Gaspard chose to join Team Niall.