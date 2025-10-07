‘The Voice’ alum makes a stunning comeback after years away — and what he does on stage changes everything

After years of setbacks, the former cruise ship singer finally lands his moment in the spotlight.

It was a full-circle moment on ‘The Voice’ Season 28 last night (October 6) as Kanard Thomas made one of the most emotional and inspiring returns the show has seen in years. The singer, who once walked away from the same stage with no chair turns, reemerged with confidence and the unmistakable tone of a man who had spent years perfecting his craft. As quoted by NBC, “I call myself The Comeback King,” Thomas said proudly backstage. And that title couldn’t be more fitting. His journey with ‘The Voice’ began back in Season 16, when he reached the Blind Auditions but failed to turn a single chair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KANARD (@kanardthomas)

Instead of giving up, he took a detour. He appeared on ‘The Voice: The Comeback Stage,’ a digital spin-off coached by pop star Bebe Rexha. Rexha pushed Thomas to stretch his boundaries. “She taught me to try things that I never thought I can do and I ended up wining The Comeback Stage. I made it back to the Top 24!” he reflected. But his run was cut short once again, “I end up getting eliminated again.” It leaves him with unfinished business and a burning desire to prove himself. Since that bittersweet moment, Thomas has traveled the world performing on cruise ships, raising his son, and quietly preparing for another shot at the dream that never left his heart.

“Here I am again. It’s a little intimidating, only because I have the memory of my first experience, but I’m here to create a new one. I feel very, very good about this,” he admitted. “To have the second chance is showing myself that I am resilient, and honestly teaching my son to never give up on a dream.” When Thomas stepped out to perform Babyface’s smooth R&B classic ‘Whip Appeal,’ the crowd knew something special was about to happen. His soulful control and smooth vocals filled the studio, earning an almost immediate reaction from Coach Snoop Dogg, who slammed his button first.

Moments later, Niall Horan followed, moved by Thomas’s timeless tone. Horan praised the singer’s buttery vocal delivery, describing it as “a real dreamy Luther Vandross kind of vibe.” Snoop, meanwhile, admired how Thomas took a beloved classic and completely made it his own. He told him. “You sung it like it was yours”. With two chairs turned and two superstars vying for him, Thomas faced a decision that most aspiring singers dream of. Ultimately, he went with Snoop, as per American Songwriter.