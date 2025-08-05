A ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ alum wants to join ‘DWTS’ — and she just might be perfect for it

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 is already on the horizon. As of right now, the entire cast for the upcoming season of the ABC dance competition hasn't been revealed, but the network has officially announced the names of a few contestants, such as Australian conservationist Robert Irwin and TikTok influencer Alix Earle. Along with them, two cast members from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' will also be competing for the prestigious mirrorball trophy, and they are none other than Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt. However, it's a rare sight to see two stars from the same show participating in a single season of 'DWTS.'

And now, it seems like another member of Hulu's reality show 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' wants to join 'Dancing With The Stars.' On July 24, 2025, Taylor Frankie Paul took to her TikTok page and posted a video of herself dancing around the kitchen. Then, Paul posted the same video on her Instagram page as well. “When DWTS asked any dance experience? …umm no, but I am the creator of Baja Blast,” Paul wrote in text over the video. With her caption, Paul clarified that she won't be competing in the forthcoming season of 'DWTS.' Paul simply captioned the video, "I’ll be here if you need people next season.”

In the blink of an eye, Paul's dancing video went viral, and since then, it has raked in over 2 million views. Soon after, the fans stopped by the comments section of the post and stated that they would love to see Paul on 'Dancing With The Stars.' One social media user wrote, "Oh queen, they would be lucky to have you." Followed by a second user who penned, "It’ll be my first time watching DWTS if you do." Another 'DWTS' fan remarked, "Day 1, Taylor wins! They wouldn’t stand a chance against youuuuuuu." A user commented, "Not going to watch with Whitney and Jen, but totally would have if it was you."

According to Reality Tea, 'DWTS' pro dancer Sasha Farber also left a comment on Paul's dancing video that read, "Ummm, that's a 10 10 10.” On the other hand, Paul's 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' co-star Affleck commented, "You better be the next bachelorette." It appears that Paul wants to participate in different reality shows. In June 2025, Paul posted a fake audition to be the next 'Bachelorette' on her Instagram page. The text message featured at the top of the video read, "Sending this in for my chance as the next bachelorette." Then, Paul captioned the Instagram reel, "I’m taking matters into my own hands; here is my audition."

At that point, the fans were taken aback by Paul's audition, and they bombarded the comments section with positive messages. One user quipped, "Yesss, and then the messy episode mid-season where Dakota comes and says he wants you. I’m ready for it lol." A 'Bachelor' fan chimed in, "You would restore Bachelor Nation." Another user said, "I’ve never watched The Bachelorette before, but I will if it’s you, girly!"