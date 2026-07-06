Who is Daeron Targaryen? ‘HOTD’ Season 3 Episode 3 twist explained

Daeron Targaryen is seemingly taken prisoner by Daemon and Rhaenyra, but still manages to come out on top

Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) has finally occupied the Iron Throne, but does that mean the Blacks won? Season 3 Episode 3, titled 'Rhaenyra Triumphant,' reveals that things might not be as promising as the Realm's delight would have everyone believe. At the episode's inception, Daemon (Matt Smith) is seen negotiating with Ormund Hightower (James Norton). For those unaware, Ormund was one of the Greens' strongest supporters. He commanded the largest army fighting on the side of Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney). Ormund bends the knee, seeing he had no other option, especially given the dragons that accompanied the Queen's consort. Daemon follows Rhaenyra's orders, accepts the allegiance, and walks away with no damage, just Daeron Targaryen.

Still of Daemon and Daeron in HOTD (Image Source: Warner Bros Discovery | Photo by: Theo Whiteman/HBO)

Daeron Targaryen is the third and youngest son of King Viserys I Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). As such, he poses a significant challenge to Rhaenyra's claim. Furthermore, his bond with Tessarion makes him an ever greater threat. When Daeron is brought to Rhaenyra, she struggles with whether to kill him or not. Ultimately, she decides to send him to the Night's Watch. Before his departure, he is taken for a last meeting with Alicent at the Red Keep, where it is revealed that the boy in custody is just an impostor. Ormund had secretly sent a merchant-born boy in place of the prince. This scheme implies that Ormund never really surrendered, and his army is still out there fighting for the Greens with a dragon and a Targaryen prince to boost their morale.

Still of Ormund in HOTD (Image Source: Warner Bros Discovery | Photo by: Theo Whiteman/HBO)

Rhaenyra soon finds out how dangerous Ormund truly is when a burnt messenger from Tumbleton relays news of his movements. The messenger claims that Ormund has taken over the market town around 180 miles southwest of King’s Landing, near the border of the Crownlands, with the help of his army and Tessarion. The situation is a difficult one to navigate for the new ruler, as sending dragons to fight Ormund in the market town would put the people of Tumbleton, her loyal ally, in considerable danger. However, if she does not take action, the flow of supplies to civilians will be disrupted, and they will be pushed closer to starvation. Either choice threatens to undo the goodwill she had earned in recent times.

Still of Addam and Alyn in HOTD (Image Source: Warner Bros Discovery | Photo by: Ollie Upton/HBO)

This update only adds to Rhaenyra's struggles as she is already dealing with the pressures of a missing treasury and allies turning sour. She hopes to hold a grand crowning ceremony, but there isn't money for it because Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) shifted the empire's entire treasury to an unknown location. Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) requests that Rhaenyra legitimize Alyn and Addam (Clinton Liberty). Initially, she does not respond, but her answer becomes clear when she knights Addam, without granting the Velaryon title. Corlys condemns her for looking down on his sons. "You will insult my house so that you may be seen to be something you are not," he screams. "Your son Joffrey is a bastard. Your son Lucerys, whom I accepted as my heir, was a bastard. Your son Jacaerys lived and died a bastard." Rhaenyra herself antagonizes nobles by serving them rats and belittling them for hoarding food while the realm starves. To know how Rhaenyra's future will shape up, tune in to HBO and HBO Max every Sunday.