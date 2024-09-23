Where is Javier Colon now? ‘The Voice’ Season 1 winner’s unexpected move post-victory stuns fans

Javier Colon kicked off the inaugural season of 'The Voice' with a stunning performance of Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time'

WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT: Javier Colón, from Adam Levine, won the first season of NBC's 'The Voice'. Before his appearance on the show, Javier had already released two studio albums under a major label.

However, those releases fell short of success, and 'The Voice' offered Javier a second shot at glory. So, how did things turn out for him?

Javier Colon won 'The Voice' Season 1 and made a notable appearance at the 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular (Facebook/@javiercolonmusic)

As part of Team Adam Levine, Javier made a strong impression on 'The Voice' and released his studio album 'Come Through for You'. However, when the album underperformed on the charts, Javier ended his contract with Universal Republic Records.

After signing a new label, Javier released Gravity in April 2016, his most recent studio album. He continues to perform, including a notable appearance at the 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Outside of touring, Javier enjoys life with his wife, Maureen, and their two daughters.

'The Voice' Season 1 winner Javier Colon with wife Maureen have two daughters (Instagram/@javiercolonmusic)

Javier Colon released two albums before 'The Voice' debut

Javier's musical journey began with renowned guitarist Derek Trucks. He later impressed Soulive's guitarist, Eric Krasno, while serving as the opening act for the soul-jazz trio during a tour with his group, EmcQ. Virtuoso guitarist Derek Trucks was searching for a frontman for his band when Eric Krasno recommended Javier, who had recently graduated from college. In 2000, Javier auditioned and secured his spot as the lead vocalist for The Derek Trucks Band.

Following a two-year tour, Javier joined Capitol Records and departed to focus on his solo endeavors. Under the label, he released two albums: Left of Center in 2006 and Javier in 2003. 'Crazy,' his debut single, peaked at No. 95 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, while the album peaked at No. 91 on the Billboard 200 chart.

'The Voice' Season 1 winner Javier Colon released two albums before appearing on the NBC show (Facebook/@javiercolonmusic)

What did Javier Colon get after winning 'The Voice' Season 1

Javier kicked off the inaugural season of The Voice with a stunning performance of Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time.' All four coaches—Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton, and Cee-Lo Green—turned their chairs for him. He even earned a standing ovation from both Adam and Blake.

Javier was one of only two contestants to receive the endorsement of all four judges during the first season of The Voice. He went on to win the most votes for his rendition of Fleetwood Mac's hit song 'Landslide'. After winning the first season of 'The Voice', he was given a deal with Universal Republic Records and a $100,000 prize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javier Colon (@javiercolonmusic)

Javier Colon slammed music label after winning 'The Voice' Season 1

Since the show's beginning, the main reward for winning 'The Voice' has been a record label deal. A significant deal for competitors who were previously unable to support themselves through their musical talents, the winners get signed to Universal Republic Records. However, securing a record label does not guarantee success. Despite being the first-ever winner of 'The Voice' Season 1, Javier faced the challenge of turning his victory into lasting success.

After winning The Voice in June 2011, Javier signed with Universal Republic Records. However, a year later, he announced his departure from the label, blaming "the unforeseen bad marriage between the label and I." He added, "I went into it with high hopes, as I believe everyone did. But when you pour your heart and soul into a new album that you think is really great, and your label who is supposed to support, market, and promote your music does neither, it's really hard not to be upset. The truth is, we are all better off going our separate ways."

This situation highlights a broader issue faced by many reality TV show winners: transitioning from victory on a show to achieving real-world success can be challenging. A record deal has its own set of complications and creative limitations, even if it is hailed as the ultimate prize. Musicians like Javier often sign these contracts with high hopes for their careers, only to find that the label's creative direction and marketing strategies may not align with their own goals and aspirations.

'The Voice' Season 1 winner Javier Colon ended his ties with Universal Republic Records (Facebook/@javiercolonmusic)

