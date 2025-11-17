What happened to Angela Moody? ‘Sister Wives’ Season 20 fans curious after episode drops devastating tribute

Sister Wives' latest episode ended with an unexpected tribute to Angela Moody, leaving viewers wondering about her connection to the Brown family

The latest episode of 'Sister Wives' Season 20 served as another reminder of just how unpredictable life can be. While the episode extensively featured the Coyote Pass tension between Kody Brown and his former wives, Janelle and Meri, it's the ending tribute to Angela Moody that took fans by surprise. Notably, at the end credits of the show, a picture of Moody was displayed along with the heartbreaking message, "In Memory of Angela Moody," making fans wonder what happened to Janelle's friend.

A still of Janelle Brown from 'Sister Wives' (Image Source: YouTube | @tlc)

For the unversed, Angela was one of Janelle's closest friends, who also featured in several episodes of 'Sister Wives.' As per her obituary, Angela passed away on October 1. While there's no post or reaction from Janelle herself, Angela's husband, Craig Moody, shared an emotional tribute, describing recent weeks as painful yet filled with love. He revealed that Angela had spent seven years battling a hidden struggle with opioid addiction, which slowly changed her from the person she once was. In his message, he wrote, "To the opioid pandemic and those who overprescribe: you stole her," expressing grief over the crisis that took her life, as per Remember Forever.

In addition, Angela's son, Taylor Reinoso, also started a GoFundMe where he described his mother as caring and someone who did her best every day. He further described her as a devoted grandmother whose warmth, attention, and joy deeply touched her granddaughters' lives. As per the post, despite her long struggle, Angela showed remarkable strength by caring for her family every day by cooking, cleaning, singing, giving gifts, and doing everything she could to keep her family together.

After her passing, the Flagstaff community rallied around her family with overwhelming kindness, offering meals, prayers, messages, donations, and support from all walks of life. Her husband expressed deep gratitude to everyone who helped, including local first responders, Norvel Owens Mortuary, Calvary Cemetery, and the many friends and family members who stood by them during their grief. Fans were also left baffled by the sudden news of Angela's demise, with many suddenly flocking to X to share their disbelief. One commented, "Do you know who Angela Moody is that they mentioned at the end of the show?" while another shared, "How did Angela Moody die so young?"

Although the family hasn’t shared formal details, public statements suggest Angela struggled with opioid addiction and passed unexpectedly. She is remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend—someone who kept giving love even while facing her own pain. Her loss is profound, and her memory will be deeply cherished by everyone who knew her. The news is truly shocking, given the fact that Janelle posted two photos on Instagram highlighting recent meet-ups with her “squad.” One showed her sitting with friends Kristina Henson and Angela Moody, and the other featured her celebrating with several girlfriends around birthday girl April Raines, as per ScreenRant.